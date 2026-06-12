A viral controversy erupted after a man implied buying a Rs 370 biryani for a date created expectations. Following condemnation, Mumbai Police launched a #BiryaniIsNotConsent social media campaign, stressing that paying for a meal does not grant entitlement to intimacy.

The viral Rs 370 biryani controversy took a fresh turn after Mumbai Police weighed in with a sharp social media message on consent, reigniting discussions around dating, entitlement, and respect for personal boundaries.

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The post quickly gained traction online, drawing praise from some users while prompting criticism from others over the police force's use of humour to address a sensitive issue.

Check the viral post here:

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The controversy originated from a viral clip featuring comedian Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra during a stand-up show. In the clip, Jangra narrated a dating experience and suggested that spending Rs 370 on a plate of biryani created an expectation of something in return. The remarks were widely condemned on social media, with many users describing them as misogynistic and reflective of an unhealthy sense of entitlement.

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Responding to the growing debate, Mumbai Police shared a post carrying the hashtag #BiryaniIsNotConsent. The message stressed that paying for a meal does not create any entitlement to intimacy or physical affection. The post also warned that inappropriate behaviour based on such assumptions could have legal consequences. One of the most widely shared lines from the campaign read: " ₹370 gets you one plate of biryani. Our lock-up serves free meals with a longer stay."

The campaign rapidly went viral, generating thousands of reactions and comments. Supporters applauded Mumbai Police for using a trending topic to spread awareness about consent, while critics argued that law enforcement agencies should focus on action rather than social media messaging. The debate extended across platforms, with users discussing whether the post was an effective public-awareness initiative or an unnecessary attempt to capitalize on a viral controversy.

Meanwhile, the controversy has continued to escalate. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has reportedly taken cognizance of the matter and summoned those linked to the viral clip. Maharashtra Cyber Cell has also registered an FIR related to objectionable content associated with the incident.

As the hashtag #BiryaniIsNotConsent continues to trend, the episode has evolved beyond a single viral remark into a broader conversation about consent, accountability, gender attitudes, and responsible behaviour in public and online spaces.

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