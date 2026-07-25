HP Minister Vikramaditya Singh hailed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as a victory for the youth. He said the resignation resulted from sustained pressure from students protesting alleged irregularities in the education system.

The Public Works and Urban Development Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, on Saturday welcomed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, describing it as a victory for the country's youth who had been protesting over alleged irregularities in the education system.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of a protest in Sunni, Shimla district, Singh said the resignation was the result of sustained pressure created by students and young people across the country. "Today, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned from his post. This is the victory of millions of youths of the country who stood firm day and night and faced the government despite police action, including lathi-charge, tear gas and pellet guns," he said.

Calling the resignation a "welcome step", Singh, however, said it should have come much earlier. "It should not have reached this stage. The Prime Minister should have removed him from the post earlier. Nevertheless, the resignation has happened, and it should now be accepted immediately," he said.

Call for Wider Reforms

The Himachal minister further said the issue extended beyond the controversy surrounding examination irregularities and called for wider reforms in the education sector. "The demand for transparent examinations is only one aspect. There is a need to fight against the systematic corruption in the education department and ensure long-pending reforms. The youth must continue this struggle," Singh said.

'Modi Government Has to Bow'

He also claimed that the protests had demonstrated that the Central government could be compelled to respond to public pressure. "The ministers used to say this is the Modi government and that it never bows down. The youth of the country have shown that even the Modi government has to bow before the will of the people," he said.

Congratulating the protesting students and youth, Singh urged them to continue raising their voice until their demands were fully addressed. "This is only the beginning. The youth must carry this movement to its logical conclusion. The entire country stands with them," he added.

Dharmendra Pradhan's Statement

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday resigned from his post, saying, "The situation that has emerged at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country should not be exploited by anti-national forces. The unity of the country must remain intact. The future of every student in India should not get entangled in legal complications."

Pradhan's resignation comes amid widespread protests across the country over alleged examination irregularities and follows a 26-day hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar. (ANI)

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