Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Kiren Rijiju praised his leadership, while Pradhan cited student interests. The resignation follows protests by the CJP and a hunger strike by Sonam Wangchuk.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday acknowledged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's "lifelong engagement with public life and student welfare" after the latter resigned as Union Education Minister amid nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Taking to X, Rijiju described Pradhan's political journey as a testament to true leadership and praised his commitment to strengthening India's education ecosystem during his tenure as Education Minister. In his post, Rijiju also thanked Pradhan for his "relentless service," commitment to reforms and contribution to nation-building.

"True leadership is measured over decades & @dpradhanbjp ji's journey stands as a testament to lifelong engagement with public life & student welfare. Having worked alongside him in the Union Cabinet, I have seen his sincere dedication to strengthening India’s education ecosystem & keeping our millions of young students at the center of every decision. Leading such a critical sector demands immense perseverance & he embraced it with courage & clear vision. Dharmendra ji, thank you for your relentless service, your commitment to reforms & your contribution to building a stronger India. I wish you the very best as you continue to serve the nation with the same conviction & sincerity!," Rijiju wrote on X.

'Stepping down in larger interest of students'

Submitting his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan stated that he was stepping down in the larger interest of students to ensure that the country's youth do not become "trapped in a web of confusion."

In his resignation letter, Pradhan highlighted his long association with the education sector and reaffirmed his commitment to the aspirations of India's youth. "For more than four decades, I have been associated with students, teachers, and the cause of education reform. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and forward-looking education system is the foundation of a strong nation," Pradhan said.

Referring to the controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination, Pradhan said the Centre acted promptly after irregularities surfaced in the examination held on May 3. "However, irregularities were found in the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026. The Government of India immediately took cognisance of the matter, handed over the investigation to the CBI, cancelled the examination, and announced a date for the re-examination. Along with this, it was decided that from next year onwards, the examination would be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode," he said.

The Sambalpur MP emphasised that the government's priority was to ensure that the interests of over two million students were protected during the re-examination process. "During this period, our primary concern was to ensure that the examination for more than two million students was conducted smoothly... From the very first day, I took responsibility for the situation and never turned away from it. My resolve was that we would not allow the prospects of any meritorious student to be harmed because of the examination controversy," Pradhan said.

Resignation follows nationwide protests

Pradhan's resignation came after a month-long agitation at Jantar Mantar led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and activist Sonam Wangchuk. Wangchuk undertook a 26-day hunger strike following the alleged NEET-UG paper leak in May, while the re-examination was conducted on June 21. The momentum peaked on July 20 with CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march, which was met with police action.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, in his first reaction, said, "We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned."

"Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. And this resignation is proof that if you people are not afraid, if you people do not bow down to this government, then we can take the resignation of anyone," he added. (ANI)