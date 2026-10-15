Mumbai Police has issued a 'Leave India' notice to actor Imran Khan, an American citizen, after he participated in a protest. He has been directed to leave the country by October 28. The action was initiated under the Immigration Act.

Mumbai Police has issued a ‘Leave India’ notice to actor Imran Khan, nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, directing him to leave the country by October 28. According to reports, Imran Khan holds an American passport.

Action Follows Protest Participation

Imran had participated in a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. According to the information provided, action has been initiated against Imran Khan under Sections 29 and 7 of the Immigration Act over allegations that he participated in the protest despite not being an Indian citizen.

He was detained by Mumbai Police on Saturday while he was protesting. Following his detention, the actor shared a picture of himself apparently seated inside a police van, accompanied by the caption, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”

Speaking to the media, Khan said he had come to the location as a citizen of Mumbai and was not present with any specific demands. He questioned the restrictions on freedom of movement and the suppression of people's voices.

“I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here,” the actor said.

BJP Leader Alleges OCI Misuse

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya had demanded the immediate arrest and deportation of actor Imran Khan over his participation in a protest in Mumbai, alleging violations of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) provisions and visa conditions.

Somaiya said he had submitted evidence to the police regarding the actor's speeches during the demonstration and his earlier remarks. He also called for immediate police action, alleging that Khan had misused his OCI status by participating in what he described as an illegal political agitation.

Speaking to the media, Somaiya accused Khan of displaying what he described as “political extremism”. He alleged that the actor, whom he described as an American citizen holding an OCI card, had misused his status by participating in the protest. “The citizens of India cannot tolerate the political extremism that Imran Khan has been displaying during his recent stay in the country. He is an American citizen holding an OCI card, yet he has attempted to misuse his status. Today, we submitted all proofs and evidence to the police regarding his conduct—specifically the speeches he delivered during the protest and his earlier comments,” Somaiya said. (ANI)