Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Durga idol immersions; know list of roads to avoid

    More than 20 major city roads will be closed to traffic, primarily in South Mumbai and the Eastern Suburbs. And, 20 roads are announced as 'one-way traffic' only. On the other hand, vehicles carrying idols for immersion will be permitted. Know the entire list here,

    Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Durga idol immersions; know list of roads to avoid - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 2, 2022, 1:59 PM IST

    On the final day of Navratri 2022, Durga idol immersions will happen in Mumbai; following the same, the city Traffic Police has issued detailed traffic restrictions and directions, which will be enforced on October 5 and 6. More than 20 major city roads will be closed to traffic, primarily in South Mumbai and the Eastern Suburbs. In contrast, Vehicles carrying idols for immersion will be permitted.

    Know entire list of the traffic advisory issued by the police:
    Roads to remain closed: 
    1) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road from Gol Deul to Girgoan Chowpatty
    2) Dr Dadasahbeb Badkamkar Marg in all junctions from Alibhai Premji junction to Triveni Chowk (Grant Road Junction)
    3) VP Road from CP Tank Circle to Bhalchandra Company
    4) JS.S Road from Thakur Dwar to Opera House Junction
    5) Pandita Ramabai Road
    6) Dattaram Lad Marg (from Kalachowki junction to Shravan Yashwante Chowk)
    7) J.S.S Marg (from Shyamaldas Jn to Thakurdwar Jn)
    8) Rande Road (closed from NC Kelkar Road to Chaityabhumi Jn) 
    9) Veer Savarkar Marg (closed from Sidhivinayak Jn to Yes Bank Jn)
     10) Keluskar Marg, both south and north
    11) M.B Raut Marg in Dadar
    12) S.K Bole Road (closed from the Portuguese Church to Sidhivinayak Temple)
    13) Between LJ Road and Veer Savarkar Marg, Takandas Kataria Road is closed to westbound vehicular traffic, including BEST buses
    14) In Dharavi, all Sant Rohidas Marg, 90-feet road, 60-feet road
    15) Mahim Sion Link Road (Raheja Bridge) 

    In Eastern Suburbs, roads to remain closed:
    1) In Mulund, Dindayal Upadhyay Marg (dumping ground)
    2) Everest Cement Company Road to NS Road junction to remain closed
    3) Jungle Mangal Road in Bhandup (from Tembhipada Road junction to Bhattipada Road junction)
    4) Tank Road Bhandup (from L.B.S Marg junction to Jungle Mangal road) 

    In Western Suburbs, roads to remain closed:
    1) In Kandivali, K.T Soni Road (from HDFC bank to Kandivali Goathan Road)

    'One-way' traffic routes:
    1) Captain Prakash Pethe Marg from Sadhu Wasvani Marg to Badhwar Park Naka
    2) Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg from Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg to Nathalal Parekh Marg (east-south bound)
    3) Nathala Parekh Marg (from Badhwar Park Junction to Indu Clinic (up to Colaba Post Office) 
    4) Pandita Ramabai Marg (from Nana Chowk junction to Justice Sitaram Patkar Marg)
    5) Kenedy Bridge (will be closed from Nana Chowk Jn to East Bond)
    6) Patthe Bapurao Marg (will be closed from Tardeo Circle to East Bond) 7) Javji Dadaji Marg (Tardeo Road) (closed from Nana Chowk to Tardeo Circle) 
    8) Bellasis Bridge (closed from Mumbai Central to Tardeo Circle)
    10) French Bridge (will be closed from Justice Sitaram Patkar marg to Opera House)
    11) Kalbadevi Marg road (from Tamba Kata Junction to Vardhaman Junction)
    12) Veer Savarkar Marg (will be closed from Sidhivinayak Temple to Yes Bank (southbound) while northbound traffic will use the South Bound carriageway
    13) Bal Govinda Das Road (declared one-way from its junction with JK Sawant Marg to its junction with LJ Road)
    14) 60 feet road (from Kumbharwada junction to Ramp (northbound)
    15) TH Kataria Road (from Gangavihar Hotel to Shobha Hotel)
    16) K.T Soni Road (from HDFC Bank to Gourav Heights, New Link Road)
    17) Bhandarpada Road (from Dnyaneshwar Vidhyalaya to Shivsena Sakha no. 21)

    The police have asked the public to heed the warning and avoid these routes to ensure smooth traffic during the idol immersion.

    Also Read: Navaratri 2022: 9 days of celebration, colours, forms of Durga, history and its significance

    Also Read: Navratri 2022: Know 9 Do's and Don'ts devotees should follow during this auspicious festival

    Also Read: Navratri 2022: 5 tips to keep in mind to stay healthy during fasting

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2022, 2:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu escapes from police custody AJR

    Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu escapes from police custody

    Ban on PFI puts minority votes under spotlight in poll-bound Karnataka - adt

    Ban on PFI puts minority votes under spotlight in poll-bound Karnataka

    Gujarat election 2022: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says AAP set to form government in state, cites 'IB report' AJR

    Gujarat election 2022: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says AAP set to form government in state, cites 'IB report'

    Watch: Bhagwant Mann breaks into Bhangra in Gujarat, Raghav Chadha sticks to Garba AJR

    Watch: Bhagwant Mann breaks into Bhangra in Gujarat, Raghav Chadha sticks to Garba

    Who will replace Mallikarjun Kharge as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha? See details here AJR

    Who will replace Mallikarjun Kharge as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha? See details here

    Recent Stories

    football indonesia stampede soccer match Heartbreaking Clubs and players saddened by death of 174 people snt

    'Heartbreaking': Football clubs and players saddened by death of over 170 people in Indonesia stampede

    Gandhi Talks Makers release the teaser of Vijay Sethupathi Arvind Swami Aditi Rao Hydari Siddharth Jadhav next drb

    Gandhi Talks: Makers release the teaser of Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Aditi Rao Hydari's next

    Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu escapes from police custody AJR

    Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu escapes from police custody

    Adipurush teaser Makers to release first glimpse of Prabhas Kriti Sanon Saif Ali Khan Sunny Singh starrer on Saturday in Ayodhya drb

    Adipurush teaser: Makers to release the first glimpse of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer today in Ayodhya

    Ban on PFI puts minority votes under spotlight in poll-bound Karnataka - adt

    Ban on PFI puts minority votes under spotlight in poll-bound Karnataka

    Recent Videos

    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon