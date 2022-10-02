Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Durga idol immersions; know list of roads to avoid

More than 20 major city roads will be closed to traffic, primarily in South Mumbai and the Eastern Suburbs. And, 20 roads are announced as 'one-way traffic' only. On the other hand, vehicles carrying idols for immersion will be permitted. Know the entire list here,

On the final day of Navratri 2022, Durga idol immersions will happen in Mumbai; following the same, the city Traffic Police has issued detailed traffic restrictions and directions, which will be enforced on October 5 and 6. More than 20 major city roads will be closed to traffic, primarily in South Mumbai and the Eastern Suburbs. In contrast, Vehicles carrying idols for immersion will be permitted.

Know entire list of the traffic advisory issued by the police:

Roads to remain closed:

1) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road from Gol Deul to Girgoan Chowpatty

2) Dr Dadasahbeb Badkamkar Marg in all junctions from Alibhai Premji junction to Triveni Chowk (Grant Road Junction)

3) VP Road from CP Tank Circle to Bhalchandra Company

4) JS.S Road from Thakur Dwar to Opera House Junction

5) Pandita Ramabai Road

6) Dattaram Lad Marg (from Kalachowki junction to Shravan Yashwante Chowk)

7) J.S.S Marg (from Shyamaldas Jn to Thakurdwar Jn)

8) Rande Road (closed from NC Kelkar Road to Chaityabhumi Jn)

9) Veer Savarkar Marg (closed from Sidhivinayak Jn to Yes Bank Jn)

10) Keluskar Marg, both south and north

11) M.B Raut Marg in Dadar

12) S.K Bole Road (closed from the Portuguese Church to Sidhivinayak Temple)

13) Between LJ Road and Veer Savarkar Marg, Takandas Kataria Road is closed to westbound vehicular traffic, including BEST buses

14) In Dharavi, all Sant Rohidas Marg, 90-feet road, 60-feet road

15) Mahim Sion Link Road (Raheja Bridge)

In Eastern Suburbs, roads to remain closed:

1) In Mulund, Dindayal Upadhyay Marg (dumping ground)

2) Everest Cement Company Road to NS Road junction to remain closed

3) Jungle Mangal Road in Bhandup (from Tembhipada Road junction to Bhattipada Road junction)

4) Tank Road Bhandup (from L.B.S Marg junction to Jungle Mangal road)

In Western Suburbs, roads to remain closed:

1) In Kandivali, K.T Soni Road (from HDFC bank to Kandivali Goathan Road)

'One-way' traffic routes:

1) Captain Prakash Pethe Marg from Sadhu Wasvani Marg to Badhwar Park Naka

2) Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg from Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg to Nathalal Parekh Marg (east-south bound)

3) Nathala Parekh Marg (from Badhwar Park Junction to Indu Clinic (up to Colaba Post Office)

4) Pandita Ramabai Marg (from Nana Chowk junction to Justice Sitaram Patkar Marg)

5) Kenedy Bridge (will be closed from Nana Chowk Jn to East Bond)

6) Patthe Bapurao Marg (will be closed from Tardeo Circle to East Bond) 7) Javji Dadaji Marg (Tardeo Road) (closed from Nana Chowk to Tardeo Circle)

8) Bellasis Bridge (closed from Mumbai Central to Tardeo Circle)

10) French Bridge (will be closed from Justice Sitaram Patkar marg to Opera House)

11) Kalbadevi Marg road (from Tamba Kata Junction to Vardhaman Junction)

12) Veer Savarkar Marg (will be closed from Sidhivinayak Temple to Yes Bank (southbound) while northbound traffic will use the South Bound carriageway

13) Bal Govinda Das Road (declared one-way from its junction with JK Sawant Marg to its junction with LJ Road)

14) 60 feet road (from Kumbharwada junction to Ramp (northbound)

15) TH Kataria Road (from Gangavihar Hotel to Shobha Hotel)

16) K.T Soni Road (from HDFC Bank to Gourav Heights, New Link Road)

17) Bhandarpada Road (from Dnyaneshwar Vidhyalaya to Shivsena Sakha no. 21)

The police have asked the public to heed the warning and avoid these routes to ensure smooth traffic during the idol immersion.

