Mumbai Police crack down on violators on New Year, collects Rs 89 lakh in fine

Mumbai’s bustling New Year celebrations saw a no-nonsense approach from the city’s traffic police, who penalized a staggering 17,800 motorists for flouting road rules.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 3:38 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 3:39 PM IST

Mumbai’s bustling New Year celebrations saw a no-nonsense approach from the city’s traffic police, who penalized a staggering 17,800 motorists for flouting road rules. The drive, conducted from New Year’s Eve until the early hours of Wednesday, raked in fines amounting to Rs 89.19 lakh, a traffic police official revealed.

The crackdown targeted a range of violations, including drunk driving, obstructing traffic flow, riding motorcycles without helmets, signal jumping, and entering one-way streets. Speed demons, seatbelt defaulters, and those glued to their phones while driving were not spared either, the official stated.

With e-challans issued to offenders, the total fines collected reached Rs 89,19,750. “Our efforts were aimed at ensuring safety and discipline during the celebrations,” the official added.

Mumbai’s iconic spots such as the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Bandra Bandstand, and Juhu Chowpatty were brimming with revelers ringing in the New Year. To maintain order and preempt any untoward incidents, security was beefed up at key locations across the city.

Also read: UP SHOCKER! Man kills mother, 4 sisters over family dispute in Lucknow hotel on New Year

