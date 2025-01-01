UP SHOCKER! Man kills mother, 4 sisters over family dispute in Lucknow hotel on New Year

In a shocking incident, five members of a family, including a woman and her four daughters, were found murdered inside a hotel room in Lucknow on Wednesday morning.

The police have arrested an accused identified as Arshad, the deceased woman's son, in connection with the murders.

The family, originally from Agra, had come to Lucknow to celebrate the New Year. The bodies were found inside a room at hotel Sharanjeet, a police official said.

"The accused, identified as Arshad (24), allegedly killed five members of his own family. Following the gruesome act, the local police promptly apprehended the accused from the crime scene," police official said, reported news agency PTI.

The official said Arshad, 24, is a native of Agra, adding the preliminary inquiry has revealed that he took the step because of domestic disputes.

The forensic teams have been deployed at the crime spot to collect evidence. A detailed probe has been launched into the matter.

