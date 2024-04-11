Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mumbai police arrests Vaibhav Pandya, stepbrother of Hardik Pandya, for alleged Rs 4.3 crore business fraud

    Economic Offence Wing of Mumbai police have arrested Vaibhav Pandya, stepbrother of cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya, for allegedly cheating them of around Rs 4 crore in business.

    Mumbai police arrests Vaibhav Pandya, stepbrother of Hardik Pandya, for alleged Rs 4.3 crore business fraud snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

    In a significant development, Mumbai police have arrested Vaibhav Pandya, the stepbrother of cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya, in connection with a high-profile case. He is accused of deceiving them of about Rs 4.3 crore in a business collaboration.

    According to a Times of India report, 37-year-old Vaibhav stands accused of diverting approximately Rs 4.3 crore from a partnership firm, causing significant financial detriment to Hardik and Krunal Pandya.

    The alleged misconduct involves fund diversion and breach of partnership terms. Per the report, the trio established a polymer business three years ago with specific investment percentages: each of the cricketer brothers was to contribute 40% of the capital, while Vaibhav would provide 20% and oversee daily operations. Profits were to be distributed accordingly. However, Vaibhav purportedly formed another firm in the same sector without informing his stepbrothers, violating the partnership agreement.

    This clandestine move purportedly led to a decline in profits from the original venture, resulting in an estimated Rs 3 crore loss. Additionally, it's claimed that Vaibhav covertly increased his own profit share from 20% to 33.3%, further impacting the financial interests of Hardik and Krunal Pandya.

    The Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing has charged Vaibhav Pandya with cheating and forgery in connection with these allegations.

    The Pandya brothers, renowned for their cricketing abilities, have not publicly addressed the situation.

    Both cricketer brothers are currently immersed in their Indian Premier League commitments, with Hardik Pandya leading the Mumbai Indians and Krunal showcasing impressive performances for the Lucknow Super Giants in the 2024 season.

    Hardik faced challenges in recent months due to an ankle injury sustained during the 2023 World Cup. Moreover, his appointment as captain of MI was met with resistance from the franchise's fans. The all-rounder had a difficult start to his captaincy tenure, with MI enduring three consecutive losses before securing their first victory last week, triumphing over the Delhi Capitals by 29 runs.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Haryana some dead after school bus carrying children overturns in Mahendragarh gcw

    Haryana: 6 dead after school bus carrying children overturns in Mahendragarh

    BJP candidate Khagen Murmu kisses woman during campaigning in West Bengal's Malda, sparks row TMC reacts gcw

    BJP candidate Khagen Murmu kisses woman during campaigning in West Bengal's Malda, sparks row

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-517 April 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-517 April 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Looking forward to meeting PM Modi': Tesla CEO Elon Musk CONFIRMS India visit gcw

    'Looking forward to meeting PM Modi': Tesla CEO Elon Musk CONFIRMS India visit

    Kerala: IMD issues special warning in 8 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues special warning in 8 districts of the state today

    Recent Stories

    Google unveils top 20 summer vacation destinations for 2024 see full list here gcw

    Google unveils top 20 summer vacation destinations for 2024 | See full list HERE

    Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 7 reasons to watch Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's film RBA

    Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 7 reasons to watch Akshay Kumar-Tiger's film

    Varshangalkku Shesham Audience Review: 5 reasons to watch this movie rkn

    Varshangalkku Shesham Audience Review: 5 reasons to watch this movie

    Aavesham Movie: Fahadh Faasil's action drama earns over Rs 1.9 cr in advance bookings in Kerala anr

    Aavesham Movie: Fahadh Faasil's action drama earns over Rs 1.9 cr in advance bookings in Kerala

    Haryana some dead after school bus carrying children overturns in Mahendragarh gcw

    Haryana: 6 dead after school bus carrying children overturns in Mahendragarh

    Recent Videos

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon