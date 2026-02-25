Mumbai Police arrested 25 Bangladeshi nationals, including 21 transgender individuals, in a major immigration crackdown. Found in Versova, they reportedly entered India via Kolkata/Mizoram and had been living in India for several years.

Major Crackdown in Mumbai

In a major crackdown on illegal immigration, Mumbai's Versova police arrested 25 Bangladeshi nationals, including 21 transgender individuals, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the detainees, who were suspected during a routine patrol at Shakulshaha Dargah in Versova, were later found to be Bangladeshi nationals based on interrogation and electronic evidence. Authorities indicated that more arrests could follow as investigations continue.

Senior Versova Police Officer Deepshikha Ware said that these individuals reportedly enter India through routes via Kolkata and Mizoram. Many of them have been residing in India for six to eight years, with settlements not only in Mumbai but also in Gujarat and Delhi.

Motive for Transgender Individuals

Addressing the unique situation of the transgender detainees, the police noted that in Bangladesh, transgender individuals often face a lack of security and respect. "They seek alternative routes to India as they understand that everyone has the right to equality here," officials said. The operation marks the largest action against illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in Mumbai this year.

Similar Police Action in Pune

Earlier, Pune City Police detected two suspected Bangladeshi women during a massive combing operation conducted in the Budhwar Peth red-light area, as part of a drive against illegal activities and unlawful practices, officials said.

The operation was carried out on the directions of Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and involved an extensive deployment of police personnel across the area. During the exercise, police checked 41 buildings, verified 426 women and 290 men, and conducted nakabandis at five locations where 459 persons and 32 vehicles were examined.

Police said the two suspected Bangladeshi women, along with some minor girls, were taken into custody for safety and further verification at Faraskhana Police Station, and necessary legal procedures are being initiated.

Drug Seizure During Combing Operation

During the same operation, police also arrested a 31-year-old man and seized 7 grams of charas and three injection vials from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Faraskhana Police Station.(ANI)