A Mumbai Ola driver is winning praise online after going the extra mile to return an expensive iPhone 16 left behind by a passenger.

A MumbaiOla driver is winning praise online after going the extra mile to return an expensive iPhone 16 left behind by a passenger. Driver Meer Shaikh discovered the phone in his cab after completing a ride in Mumbai’s BKC. With no immediate way to identify or contact the owner, Shaikh said he remembered that the passenger was a senior citizen. However, the phone had no incoming calls, while reaching the passenger through the cab platform proved difficult.

Instead of leaving the device unattended or simply waiting for someone else to claim it, Shaikh chose to keep it safe until the owner contacted him.

His patience eventually paid off when the passenger called. Shaikh discovered that the owner was in Malabar Hill and decided to personally drive there to return the valuable device.

"Finally, I got a call from the customer. I've spoken to the customer. I'll have to go to Malabar Hill; the customer is there. I'll go and give their phone back to them now," he said in the video.

The footage later showed Shaikh handing the iPhone back to its grateful owner. In a heartwarming gesture, the passenger rewarded the driver with Rs 2,500 for his honesty and effort.

Reflecting on the incident, Shaikh said it brought back memories of an earlier video in which he spoke about choosing honesty even when nobody is watching.

"So, I gave sir his phone back, and sir gave me 2,500 rupees. I made a video before this, honesty should always be rewarded like this. Thank you very much, sir!" he added.

The story quickly went viral, with many of social media users applauding Shaikh for making the extra effort to reunite the passenger with the costly smartphone.

"Humanity still exists. Salute to this honest driver," one user wrote.

Another commented, "Honesty is the best policy, proved once again."