A Mumbai man named Vijay Chandola is going viral for calling out three things we think are normal at work but are actually super toxic. He says it's time we stop accepting them.

Discussions about toxic work culture in India are nothing new. We've all seen videos and posts on this topic. Now, a video by a Mumbai man, Vijay Chandola, is getting a lot of attention on Instagram for perfectly explaining the problem.

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In his video, Vijay talks about three toxic behaviours that have become so normal in Indian offices that we don't even question them anymore.

First, he points out how people boast about working till 4 or 5 in the morning to finish a task. Vijay says we treat this burnout like it's some kind of achievement, a badge of honour.

Second is the habit of humiliating people in front of their colleagues. Vijay talks about managers who shout at employees, put them down publicly, and constantly compare them to others, wrongly believing this will somehow improve their performance.

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The third toxic habit is calling employees who are on leave. It doesn't matter if they're sick, at a hospital, grieving, or just busy with personal stuff. Vijay points out that companies call them without any respect for personal boundaries, acting as if they own the employee.

Vijay wraps it up by saying, "None of this is okay, and it should never be. If someone tells you to just 'get used to it', remember, you are not the problem. They are."

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"Some behaviours have been normalised for so long that we don't even question them," the video's caption reads. "But shouting at employees, glorifying burnout, and disrespecting personal boundaries are not signs of high performance; they are signs of a poor work culture. We can do better, and we must demand better."

Many people in the comments agreed, saying that Vijay is absolutely right and that these toxic habits have become completely normal in India.