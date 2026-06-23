Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has praised Navjeevan Vihar's successful zero-waste management model and called for its adoption across the capital.

"The residents of Navjeevan Vihar have successfully adopted a zero-waste model and this initiative should be replicated in other parts of the city for better waste management and environmental sustainability," stated Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

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A Success Story Driven by Community

The LG visited Navjeevan Vihar to take stock of the waste management system and commended the active participation of people to keep the area clean. “The colony has shown that it can significantly reduce the load on municipal waste systems through collective efforts,” he said.

Proper Waste Segregation and Recycling

The community residents have implemented scientific methods of trash segregation, segregating biodegradable and non-biodegradable garbage at the source. Organic waste is composted and recyclable materials are collected and recycled in an orderly manner, reducing the reliance on landfill.

Sustainable Urban Living Model

Saxena said the successes of Navjeevan Vihar show that sustainable waste management is achievable when communities come together. Such activities not only help keep the surroundings clean but also help preserve the environment and make efficient use of resources, he said.

Request for Statewide Replication

The Lieutenant Governor asked Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), civic entities and local communities across Delhi to follow such practices. "Expanding the zero-waste model can help the city to tackle long-running problems with waste disposal and sanitation," he said.

Boosting Delhi’s Cleanliness Mission

The LG highlighted the administration’s commitment to promote sustainable waste management solutions and citizen participation. He expressed confidence that community-led initiatives like Navjeevan Vihar would help make Delhi cleaner, greener and environmentally responsible.