BRS leader KT Rama Rao alleges CM Revanth Reddy is trying to seize Hyderabad Metro Rail assets worth ₹30,000 crore. KTR claims this is a ploy to transfer land to his associates and family, calling it a major financial irregularity.

KTR Accuses CM of Eyeing Metro Assets

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao alleged that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was attempting to gain control of Hyderabad Metro Rail-linked assets worth nearly ₹30,000 crore and accused him of using the Metro Rail issue to facilitate the transfer of valuable land and assets to his associates and family members.

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Addressing a meeting of BRS cadres in Serilingampally on Monday, Rama Rao alleged that Revanth Reddy and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy were jointly staging political dramas over the Hyderabad Metro Rail issue while concealing what he described as a major financial irregularity.

According to the BRS leader, the Chief Minister was attempting to take control of nearly 250 acres of Metro Rail-linked land and assets. He further alleged that L&T Metro Rail officials had been pressured to leave the state and that the Telangana government was seeking to assume liabilities of nearly ₹14,000 crore to gain control over Metro Rail assets.

'Diversion from Financial Scandal'

Rama Rao claimed that the Chief Minister's recent focus on the Metro Rail project was intended to divert attention from what he alleged was a larger financial scandal. He said the BRS had repeatedly raised concerns over the functioning of the Congress government and was now warning the public about another alleged scam.

Allegations Against Centre and State

Targeting both the Congress and the BJP, Rama Rao questioned why the Centre had not approved the Metro Rail expansion proposed by the previous BRS government from Lakdikapul to Patancheru. He alleged that while Metro projects had been sanctioned for several cities in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana had not received similar support. He also accused Revanth Reddy and Kishan Reddy of acting together on the Metro Rail issue.

Referring to Metro connectivity projects, Rama Rao alleged that the Airport Metro project initiated during the previous BRS government was shelved after Revanth Reddy assumed office. He claimed that the project could have significantly reduced traffic congestion had it continued.

The BRS leader further said that while the Congress government had initiated the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, it was former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao who ensured that a substantial portion of the project was completed and operationalised.

Call to Strengthen Party Cadre

Rama Rao also criticised Serilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi and urged party workers to strengthen organisational activities, including membership enrolment and participation in the Special Intensive Revision programme. He expressed confidence that the BRS would return to power in Telangana under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao.