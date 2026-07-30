A Mumbai professional’s warning about hidden UPI AutoPay mandates has sparked a debate over how seemingly harmless free trials can quietly transform into recurring monthly payments, often without users realising it.

A Mumbai professional’s warning about hidden UPI AutoPay mandates has sparked a debate over how seemingly harmless free trials can quietly transform into recurring monthly payments, often without users realising it. Lokesh Ahuja, who works at Nykaa, shared his experience on LinkedIn after discovering several AutoPay mandates activated on his mother’s phone. A routine check soon exposed how subscription-based services can quietly lock users into recurring payments by relying on overlooked permissions.

Ahuja revealed that he had taught his mother to use UPI a few months ago. While browsing through her payment settings recently, he noticed multiple AutoPay mandates and asked her which services she had subscribed to. To his surprise, she insisted she had never knowingly signed up for any paid subscriptions.

Digging deeper, Ahuja discovered that the mandates were linked to free trials that required users to approve automatic payments once the trial period ended. He explained that while offers prominently advertise “Rs 0 for the first 30 days”, many users fail to notice they are simultaneously authorising recurring monthly deductions that continue until the subscription is manually cancelled.

He further noted that small charges, such as Rs 79 (around $0.90), can easily slip under the radar amid dozens of routine UPI transactions in a bank statement. According to Ahuja, the true value for companies lies not in offering free trials but in securing AutoPay consent that ensures uninterrupted recurring payments.

Reflecting on the digital shift across generations, Ahuja observed that while parents once worried about protecting their children in the physical world, many children today find themselves safeguarding their parents against hidden risks in the digital space.

His post quickly resonated with users online, triggering conversations about how automatic payments attached to free trials can become an unnoticed financial burden, particularly for people who are less familiar with digital payment platforms.

Several users pointed out that many payment pages seamlessly integrate AutoPay approval into the sign-up process, making it easy for customers to overlook recurring billing terms.

One user highlighted that the biggest problem is that most people realise they have been charged only after the payment has already been processed. They added that many continue using the service for another month because they have already paid, only to forget again and end up being charged repeatedly.

Another user wrote that while digital payment platforms have made transactions faster and more convenient, they also demand greater awareness from users when granting payment permissions and subscribing to services.

They said that free trials quietly converting into paid subscriptions have become an increasingly common issue, especially among people who do not regularly review their AutoPay settings or recurring payment permissions.