SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed Punjab's AAP government for denying paper leaks, accusing its leaders of orchestrating them. Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring echoed the sentiment, citing student protests and government fear.

SAD Accuses AAP Govt of Orchestrating Leaks

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed astonishment at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab's public denials in paper leak cases in the State, accusing the AAP leaders of orchestrating illegal activities in the State. Addressing reporters here, he said, "Just like the NEET paper leak, papers for nearly 10 different job posts have been leaked in Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party government. I am surprised how a Chief Minister can make such false claims and say that no leaks have taken place. All illegal activities in the State are being carried out by AAP leaders. Young people are saying that the papers have been managed and leaked in exchange for money. Ever since Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) came to power, illegal activities have been taking place in Punjab. We have called a meeting tomorrow to discuss these issues," he said.

Congress Echoes Concerns

Punjab Congress President and MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring echoed similar concerns. AAP leadership has been gripped by fear in view of the united student front, which was witnessed in the national capital recently. "The concern haunting both Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal is that the wave which originated at Jantar Mantar in Delhi is now spreading towards Punjab; they fear this fire might reach there. The youth and citizens across the country are united in the view that governments must put systems in place to prevent paper leaks. Under Bhagwant Mann's government, six papers have been leaked, affecting 4.5 to 5 lakh candidates; Bhagwant Mann needs to answer for this, apologise, and take immediate action against his Ministers," he said.

BJP Protests in Delhi

Earlier today, a clash broke out between the Delhi Police and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during the protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in the national capital over the alleged paper leak in Punjab. (ANI)