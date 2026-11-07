A heated argument over standing space on a Mumbai local train escalated into a violent fistfight. During the altercation, one passenger lost his balance and fell out of the moving train onto the platform. Fortunately, the train was moving slowly, and a major tragedy was averted.

A fistfight broke out between passengers aboard a Mumbai local train on Friday night. During the altercation, one passenger fell off the moving train and, luckily, survived. Around 10:30 p.m., the event happened in a Churchgate-Virar fast - local. Standing close to the train entryway is said to have sparked the altercation. A violent altercation resulted from the disagreement.

The two passengers can be seen punching one other in a video of the altercation. One of them fell from the train after taking a step back to escape being struck.

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According to witnesses, a heated verbal argument broke out between two commuters while traveling between Grant Road and Mumbai Central stations over standing space near the crowded doorway of the compartment. The disagreement quickly escalated into a violent physical scuffle.

As the train approached Mumbai Central station, the assault intensified, causing one of the involved passengers to lose his balance and fall out of the doorway onto the platform. Major tragedy was averted as the train was moving at a low speed while pulling into the station. The fallen passenger reportedly escaped severe injuries.