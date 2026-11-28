Himachal Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan criticizes the proposed delimitation exercise, urging the government to wait for new Census data rather than using outdated 2011 figures to ensure fair and accurate electoral constituency redrawing.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): The Industries Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Harshwardhan Chauhan on Saturday opposed the proposed delimitation exercise being undertaken before the completion of a fresh Census, saying the government should have waited for updated population data instead of relying on figures from 2011.

Reacting to the proposed special session of Parliament and the debate surrounding delimitation, Chauhan said the exercise should be undertaken only after the new Census is completed to ensure that constituencies are redrawn on the basis of updated demographic realities. “Delimitation should not be undertaken on the basis of a Census conducted 15 years ago. The government should have waited for the new Census to be completed. Once the fresh population figures are available, the number of people in each district, Assembly constituency and parliamentary constituency can be assessed accordingly,” Chauhan said.

He said delimitation was a constitutional process, but its implementation should be based on accurate and updated population data rather than figures from an outdated Census. Chauhan said the proposed exercise also raised concerns over geographical and political considerations, alleging that delimitation in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir had been carried out in a manner that raised questions about the criteria adopted.

“We have seen how delimitation was undertaken in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir. There are concerns that geographical considerations and political interests were taken into account. The exercise should not be used to favour any particular political party or constituency,” he said.

The minister said delimitation was a sensitive constitutional exercise and should be carried out transparently, with due consideration to population changes, geographical realities and democratic representation. He said parliamentary procedures also provided for constitutional amendment proposals to be referred to parliamentary committees for detailed scrutiny and examination before they were taken up for further consideration.

Chauhan said the final shape of the proposed delimitation-related legislation and its implementation would depend on parliamentary deliberations, but stressed that a fresh Census should form the basis of any such exercise. “Let the new Census take place first. The population figures will then provide the proper basis for deciding how constituencies should be reorganised. Undertaking delimitation using data that is 15 years old is not appropriate,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet has cleared three revised draft legislations, including the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and a proposed amendment to Union Territories laws. The Bills are scheduled to be taken up during the special session of Parliament beginning November 30.