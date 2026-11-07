A Mumbai woman's CCTV footage captured a Flipkart delivery agent fixing her rangoli after accidentally stepping on it. The agent took time out of his schedule to carefully reassemble the design. The viral video has won hearts online, showcasing a touching act of kindness.

A Mumbai woman discovered a little act of kindness on her CCTV footage after a Flipkart delivery agent, who had accidentally stepped on her rangoli, took a moment to sit down and fix the design before heading off.

As the client opened the door to retrieve her product, the delivery man was seen in the video ringing the doorbell and pulling out his phone. The man went to exit after she took the delivery and shut the door, only to realize that he had unintentionally stepped on the rangoli close to the entry.

Instead than leaving it destroyed and going away, he took a seat next to it and started meticulously reassembling the design. Before getting up and walking away, he spent some time repairing the pattern and was able to restore a significant chunk of it.

Drashti clarified in her commentary that she had taken a long time creating the rangoli and did not anticipate that anyone would take the effort to fix it. She expressed gratitude to the delivery agent for fixing the design without being asked, saying that it had brightened her day.

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Viewers responded favorably to the video, praising the delivery person for accepting responsibility for an unintentional error. Even though he might have received complaints from another client for being late, one user noted that he had taken time out of his hectic delivery schedule to fix the rangoli.

Some said he must have been concerned after inadvertently destroying something the woman had worked so hard to create, while others explained the action as a reminder that tiny deeds of kindness may rebuild one's confidence in humanity.