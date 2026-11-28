A video of seniors kicking and punching a Class 9 boy at a Himachal Pradesh school is going viral on social media, with authorities ordering a probe into the assault and examining the role of school staff.

In a deeply shocking piece of news, six students were suspended from Himachal's school after they brutally thrashed a Class 9 student. Yes, you read that right. A video of seniors kicking and punching a Class 9 boy at a Himachal Pradesh school is going viral on social media, with authorities ordering a probe into the assault and examining the role of school staff.

Probe Underway

The horrifying incident took place at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Reckong Peo, Kinnaur district. Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Sonakshi Tomar told PTI that the administration had issued a show-cause notice to the school principal. Let us tell you that the Teams from the Education Department and the Child Welfare Committee visited the school for a preliminary inquiry. Tomar has revealed that a detailed investigation is underway. The student and his parents are also being counselled.

Take a look at the video!

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When Did The Assault Took Place?

The assault happened in September, but the video went viral on Thursday. In the video, one can see five or six Class 11 and 12 students kicking, punching, and thrashing the Class 9 student. He is first forced onto a bed and then thrown to the floor, while the attackers are heard abusing and threatening him.

Administration Looking At Every Detail

Additionally, the administration is looking into how pupils were permitted to use cell phones on school property. Other abnormalities, such as pupils leaving the campus without permission, have surfaced, according to officials.

The student who was assaulted had reportedly gotten into a dispute with another student a few days prior, sources informed PTI. The cause of the assault is still being looked into, though.

Aftermath of the Incident

Because the pupils involved in the assault were juveniles, Superintendent of Police Sushil Sharma disclosed that the police were awaiting the findings from the inquiry committee. Six pupils have been suspended, nevertheless, and investigations into the assault, staff behaviour, and other alleged anomalies at the school are still ongoing.