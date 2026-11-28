Twenty-eight-year-old died after an LPG cylinder allegedly thrown from the third floor of a building in Delhi's Bindapur struck him on the head. The weekly market worker was the sole breadwinner and only son of his parents.

A family in Delhi has been left shattered after 28-year-old Sahil, the sole breadwinner and only son of his parents, died when an LPG cylinder allegedly thrown from the third floor of a residential building struck him on the head. Sahil had returned home after a day's work at a weekly market and was standing outside his apartment when the incident took place on Friday evening. His death has left behind a young wife, a toddler son and parents who depended on him for support. For his father, Ashok Kumar, the loss is not just that of a son but also of the person who held the family together.

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"My son used to work in weekly markets, selling cosmetics. He was my only son and the only hope for our family. Because of one alcoholic, we are left in tears and endless pain," Ashok told PTI.

The grieving father said Sahil had done nothing to deserve such a tragic end. He demanded the strictest action against the accused.

Young Wife And Toddler Son Left Behind

Sahil got married around three years ago. He is survived by his 21-year-old wife, Ritu, and their one-and-a-half-year-old son, Kartik.

The child is too young to understand that his father will not return home and his wife Ritu now faces the responsibility of raising their son without his support.

Sahil was also the only son of his parents. His death has left the family worried about how they will manage their lives, particularly because both his parents have health problems.

According to his uncle, Babu Lal, Sahil's father is a heart patient and has been unwell for a long time. His mother also suffers from high blood sugar.

"His father is a heart patient; his mother has health problems too. Now who will take care of them?" Babu Lal said.

Sahil had been looking after his parents while also supporting his wife and young son. His relatives said the family had depended heavily on his income.

Uncle Recounts Horrifying Moments After Cylinder Fell

Babu Lal recalled that Sahil had returned from work and was standing outside his apartment building when the LPG cylinder came crashing down from the third floor.

The cylinder struck Sahil directly on the head, causing him to collapse.

"I was in office when I received information about the incident. I rushed to DDU Hospital, but by the time I reached, he had died," Babu Lal told PTI.

Sahil was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

His maternal uncle also recalled the moment he learnt about the tragedy. He was speaking to Sahil's mother, his sister, over a video call when the incident happened.

"I was on a video call with my sister when she suddenly started shouting. The call got disconnected. Later, I learnt about the incident," he said.

He added that the family had lost the only son of Sahil's parents and was now seeking proper compensation.

Friends Remember Sahil As A Caring Son

Sahil's death has also left his friends and neighbours devastated. They remembered him as a well-behaved person who was deeply attached to his family and took care of his ailing parents.

One of his friends described him as an obedient son who worked hard to support his parents and young child. He said Sahil was respected by people in the locality.

Another friend said the family had been left to deal with an unimaginable loss because of an argument that allegedly escalated after the accused consumed alcohol.

"A man died for no reason. A person who was unable to control his temper after consuming alcohol has shattered the dreams of an entire family. Such a person must be dealt with strictly," the friend said.

He also demanded compensation for Sahil's family, saying the loss had left them without their main source of income.

What Happened In Delhi's Bindapur?

The incident took place on Friday evening outside Radhika Apartment in Bindapur Extension, near Talab Wala Park, in southwest Delhi.

According to the police, the accused, identified as 24-year-old Shivam Sharma alias Shiv, had allegedly been consuming alcohol since morning. He reportedly got into an argument with some residents of the building in the parking area.

Following the argument, Sharma allegedly went upstairs and threw a filled, heavy LPG cylinder from the third floor.

Sahil was standing outside the building when the cylinder fell on him. He suffered a fatal head injury and was rushed to DDU Hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors.

Police took the accused into custody. The investigation is underway.

Family Demands Strict Action And Compensation

For Sahil's family, the tragedy has brought both emotional and financial uncertainty. His wife has lost her husband at a young age, their child has lost his father, and his parents have lost the son who supported them.

Ashok Kumar has demanded strict punishment for the accused, holding him responsible for the family's suffering. Sahil's maternal uncle and friends have also sought compensation to help the family cope with the loss.

The incident has left the family struggling to imagine life without the person they relied on. Sahil had returned home from work expecting an ordinary evening with his loved ones. Instead, his death has left his family facing a future without its only earning member.

(With agency inputs)