Nagaland State Lottery announced the Dear Elite Saturday 6 PM result featuring a Rs 1 Crore jackpot for the Rs 6 ticket draw. Winners have 30 days to claim prizes with valid ID and signed tickets.

Results for the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Elite Saturday draw feature a bumper first prize of Rs 1 Crore, with official winning lists released online for ticket holders following the 6:00 PM announcement.

Priced at Rs 6 per ticket, the state-run weekly draw takes place every Saturday evening. It offers structured cash rewards across multiple prize tiers alongside agent commissions.

The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Elite Saturday draw takes place weekly at 6:00 PM, giving participants regular opportunities to compete for substantial cash prizes under state administration. With low entry costs and structured payouts, the Saturday evening draw remains a prominent fixture on the state lottery calendar.

Rs 1 Crore Bumper Jackpot and Tiered Prizes

Rs 1 Crore goes to the top jackpot winner matching the 1st prize ticket combination. Tickets cost Rs 6. The selling agent behind the jackpot winning ticket receives a Rs 5 Lakh bonus, while matching series holders earn a Rs 1,000 consolation prize.

Secondary prize categories provide structured payouts across remaining tiers. Second prize winners secure Rs 10,000, while third prize winners receive Rs 500. Fourth and fifth prize categories carry payouts of Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively.

How to Claim the Prize Money

30 days. That is the strict deadline for winning ticket holders to submit their payout claims following the official draw date. Delay forfeits the payout.

For claims exceeding Rs 10,000, claimants must submit an intact original ticket signed on the reverse side. The verification process requires an official claim form, government-issued photo ID like Aadhaar or PAN card, passport photographs, and bank account details for direct transfer. Applicable Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) is deducted prior to final disbursement.

Winners must claim prizes within 30 days using signed original tickets and valid ID to complete verification smoothly. Maintaining the physical ticket in clear condition without damage or alterations is necessary to avoid issues during official claim processing.

Checking Official Winner Lists

6:00 PM every Saturday is when draw results go live. Ticket holders can cross-check their ticket serial numbers against official PDF result charts published on state lottery portals and Lottery Sambad updates.

Because the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Elite Saturday draw takes place weekly at 6:00 PM, ticket holders are advised to consult official channels promptly after the announcement. Comparing ticket serial numbers directly against published government charts guarantees accurate result verification before initiating formal claim steps.