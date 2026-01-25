A 33-year-old college teacher was stabbed to death by a co-passenger following a dispute over alighting from a local train compartment at Malad railway station on Saturday, police said.

The victim, Alok Singh, a junior college faculty member at Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, had boarded a Borivali-bound local from Vile Parle. As the train approached Malad station shortly before 6 pm, Singh attempted to get off when an argument erupted with another passenger.

"Everything happened suddenly. The accused stabbed him with a sharp object in the stomach, got off the train and escaped," a police official said.

Singh collapsed inside the compartment and was rushed to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. "The patient was brought dead around 6pm. He had knife injuries," said a doctor at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital.

Police immediately informed Singh’s family and his colleagues at the college. A teacher from the institution described him as a gentle and composed individual who avoided conflict. "He was a kind soul, calm and polite and never used to get involved in arguments or fights. In fact, he used to help in resolving fights. This is absolutely shocking for us," said the teacher, adding that Singh had left college for home between 5.15 pm and 5.30 pm.

Singh had been teaching mathematics and statistics in the junior college section since 2024 and lived in Malad East with his wife. His sudden death has left his family devastated.

A relative said, "He was a simple person and we had never seen him get angry over anything. He got married only a couple of years ago and lived in Malad East with his wife. His father worked for BJP leader Rajnath Singh in Delhi. His uncle was also a teacher. We are aghast at what has happened and want police to track down the culprit at the earliest."

Local BJP leaders began visiting the hospital late night as news of the killing spread.

Investigators confirmed that Singh suffered a single, deep stab wound to the abdomen and are working to identify the weapon used. The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a murder case against an unknown accused under provisions of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police say multiple witnesses were present in the train compartment. "We have witnesses from the train compartment who saw the accused and overheard the argument. We are quizzing them and recording their statements. CCTV footage from Malad and previous railway stations is being scanned," a police official said.

Late on Saturday night, forensic teams collected evidence from Malad station, while a canine squad was also pressed into service. Meanwhile, the accused remains at large.