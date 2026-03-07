The father of a 25-year-old man killed in a brutal attack in Delhi demands a CBI probe, alleging police inaction. The family claims police haven't shared arrest details and used lathicharge on protesters seeking justice for the victim, Tarun.

Family Demands CBI Probe, Alleges Police Inaction

The father of a 25-year-old man named Tarun, who was killed in a brutal attack, has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter on Saturday. The family alleged that the local police have not shared details of the arrests made so far and have failed to conduct a proper inquiry into the incident that took place in the national capital.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Father of the deceased, while speaking to ANI, said, "We demand that our son should get justice... The police have not conducted any inquiry or asked us about him... They are saying that they have arrested 5-6 people... They did not show us who they have arrested. We want a CBI inquiry... We even went to the police station yesterday, but they closed the doors. When we went to the streets to hold a protest, they resorted to lathicharge... As soon as my son came, 15-20 people attacked him and killed him on the spot... All of them were roaming here, but the police did not arrest anyone..."

Police Tighten Security, Four Arrested

Meanwhile, Security in the Uttam Nagar area of Delhi has been tightened after a 25-year-old man succumbed to injuries he sustained during a fight that broke out between neighbours from different communities during Holi celebrations earlier this week. The deceased, identified as Tarun, had been undergoing treatment after the altercation that reportedly occurred on March 4. According to Delhi Police, the dispute escalated during Holi celebrations in the locality, following which Tarun was injured. He later died while undergoing treatment. Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the incident, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Following the incident, the Delhi Police have intensified security arrangements in the area to maintain law and order and prevent any further tension. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka district, Kushal Pal Singh, said adequate measures have been put in place to ensure peace in the locality.

"In view of the incident that happened on 4th March, we have made adequate security arrangements. We have divided the area into zones, sectors and sub-sectors. Our motorcycles and vehicles are continuously patrolling," the DCP said.

He added that the police are also engaging with residents from both communities to ensure calm in the area. "We have also called people of both communities and appealed to them to maintain peace and order in the area. Apart from this, we also appeal to the people not to pay attention to rumours and not to support those who create trouble," Singh said. (ANI)