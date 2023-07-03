Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai: Industrialist Anil Ambani appears before ED in FEMA case

    In September 2022, the Bombay High Court gave some relief to Ambani in a Rs 420 crore tax evasion case as it asked the Income Tax department not to take any coercive action against Anil Ambani.

    Mumbai Industrialist Anil Ambani appears before ED in FEMA case AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 3:53 PM IST

    Industrialist Anil Ambani on Monday (July 3) reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai. The industrialist had earlier appeared before the ED in 2020 in connection with the Yes Bank loan kickbacks case in which the bank's co-founder Rana Kapoor was arrested.

    Ambani reached the ED Mumbai office at 10 am while his office executives waited outside. It is reportedlty said that the industrialist had visited the ED office in a case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA).

    PM Modi to host Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin at virtual SCO Regional Summit; check details

    In September last year, the Bombay High Court gave some relief to Ambani in a Rs 420 crore tax evasion case as it asked the Income Tax department not to take any coercive action against Anil Ambani.

    In March 2020, Anil Ambani was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) with regard to ADAG's position with respect to its exposure to YES Bank. As per Reliance Group spokesperson, Ambani had told the ED officials that all transactions between ADAG and YES Bank were in compliance with the law and financial regulations.

    He had said that the group is committed to honour the repayment obligations of all its borrowings from YES Bank through asset monetisation programmes.

    In connection with YES Bank founder Rana Kapoor and others, Ambani had said that the Reliance Group has no direct or indirect exposure to Kapoor, his wife or daughters, or any entity controlled by them.

    Excise policy scam: Delhi High Court dismisses bail plea of former deputy CM Manish Sisodia

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 4:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    No funds for rapid rail project? Supreme Court raps Delhi govt, seeks data on money spent on ads

    No funds for rapid rail project? Supreme Court raps Delhi govt, seeks data on money spent on ads

    PM Modi to host Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin at virtual SCO Regional Summit; check details AJR

    PM Modi to host Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin at virtual SCO Regional Summit; check details

    KIA Terminal 2 gets bus service from BMTC: Over 11,000 passengers to avail benefit daily vkp

    KIA Terminal 2 gets bus service from BMTC: Over 11,000 passengers to avail benefit daily

    NCP Split: Will never forgive Ajit from the heart, says Sharad Pawar

    NCP Split: Whole picture will change in 3 months, says Sharad Pawar

    Excise policy scam: Delhi High Court dismisses bail plea of former deputy CM Manish Sisodia AJR

    Excise policy scam: Delhi High Court dismisses bail plea of former deputy CM Manish Sisodia

    Recent Stories

    Momos to Thukpa 7 North East snacks you MUST try gcw eai

    Momos to Thukpa: 7 North East snacks you MUST try

    Suffering from PCOS? Here are 7 ways to cure Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) naturally RBA EAI

    Suffering from PCOS? Here are 7 ways to cure Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) naturally

    SHOCKING UK scientists claim humans 300 times 'deadlier' than sharks; here's why snt

    SHOCKING! UK scientists claim humans 300 times 'deadlier' than sharks; here's why

    7 Ways to Embrace Minimalism and Find Fulfillment in Everyday Life MSW EAI

    7 Ways to Embrace Minimalism and Find Fulfillment in Everyday Life

    cricket Ashes 2023: Amid debate, old video of Dhoni recalling Ian Bell after Bairstow-like incident goes viral (WATCH) osf

    Ashes 2023: Amid debate, old video of Dhoni recalling Ian Bell after Bairstow-like incident goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon