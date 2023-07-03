Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to host Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin at virtual SCO Regional Summit; check details

    One of the focal points of the summit will be boosting connectivity and trade among the participating nations. The leaders will likely engage in productive deliberations to explore ways to strengthen ties and promote regional stability.

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 3:32 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday (July 4) host Chinese President Xi Jinping, his Russia counterpart Vladimir Putin, Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders of the SCO nations at a virtual summit that is expected to focus on regional security situation and ways to boost connectivity and trade.

    It can be seen that this will be President Putin's first participation in a multilateral summit after a mercenary group launched a short-lived armed rebellion last week that rocked Moscow. The summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) under India's presidency is also set to welcome Iran as the new permanent member of the grouping.

    According to various reports, the summit is expected to address several key issues, including the situation in Afghanistan and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Additionally, there will be discussions on enhancing cooperation among member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

    The summit is set to commence amidst the backdrop of the over three-year-long eastern Ladakh border standoff between Indian and Chinese troops. Additionally, the timing of the summit is significant as it comes just two weeks after Prime Minister Modi's high-profile visit to the United States.

    These events add further importance to the discussions at the summit, as leaders from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries will have an opportunity to address the regional tensions and reinforce diplomatic efforts.

    The situation in the Ladakh region and its implications for the broader region will likely be on the agenda, along with other critical issues concerning international relations and cooperation among the participating nations.

    The SCO, comprising India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, is an influential economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations.

