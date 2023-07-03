Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Excise policy scam: Delhi High Court dismisses bail plea of former deputy CM Manish Sisodia

    On June 2, the high court had reserved its order on the bail plea of Sisodia, who has sought bail on various grounds, including the deteriorating health of his wife who is suffering from multiple sclerosis.

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 3:03 PM IST

    Delhi High Court on Monday (July 3) dismissed former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's bail plea in the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma pronounced the order on Sisodia's bail plea.

    On February 26, the AAP leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged role in the scam and has been in custody since then. The high court has already denied him bail in the CBI case on May 30.

    Sisodia was arrested on March 9 in the case lodged by Enforcement Directorate and is presently in judicial custody. 

    According to the CBI and ED, the investigating agencies in this case, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to licence holders.

    The jailed AAP leader had challenged the March 31 order of the trial court which had dismissed his bail plea, saying he was prima facie the "architect" of the alleged scam and had played the "most important and vital role" in the criminal conspiracy related to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

    The policy was implemented on November 17, 2021 by the Delhi government but was withdrawn by the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

