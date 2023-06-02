Mumbai: Fire in 5-storey building doused after 30 hours

According to civic officials, the blaze originated at around 12:15 am on Thursday in an industrial area at SEEPZ, located in the suburban region of Andheri. Firefighting operations concluded at approximately 6:15 am on Friday.

A massive fire, which erupted in the basement of a five-storey building in Mumbai, has been successfully extinguished after approximately 30 hours of continuous efforts.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, although two firefighters sustained minor injuries, and they were subsequently discharged from the scene after receiving medical treatment from the 108 ambulances present.

To combat the fire, a total of 12 fire engines, eight water jetties, tankers, and various other firefighting equipment were deployed.

The fire brigade personnel employed 185 breathing apparatus sets and disconnected the electricity supply to effectively extinguish the blaze.

During the incident, two security guards became stranded on the building's second floor due to heavy smoke. However, they were safely rescued by firefighters using a ladder.

The fire primarily affected electrical wiring and installations, furniture, split AC units, computers, packing materials, and stored materials located in the basement of the building.

