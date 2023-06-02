Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    102 medical colleges in India have been given notices; here's why

    Since the establishment of the NMC in 2020, the provision of biometric attendance and CCTV cameras has become a mandatory requirement for medical colleges. The NMC has consistently issued notices to all stakeholders, including college management, urging strict implementation of these provisions.

    102 medical colleges in India have been given notices; here's why
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 9:56 AM IST

    The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued show-cause notices to 102 medical colleges that have been found to be non-compliant with the mandatory requirement of marking attendance for all registered faculty members and staff, as outlined by the NMC regulations. The move comes shortly after the derecognition of 38 medical colleges.

    In response to this, a senior health ministry official stated that the colleges have the opportunity to rectify this oversight themselves and adhere to the NMC regulations. Since the establishment of the NMC in 2020, the provision of biometric attendance and CCTV cameras has become a mandatory requirement for medical colleges to prevent any instances of fraudulent faculty. 

    The NMC has consistently issued notices to all stakeholders, including college management, urging strict implementation of these provisions. Upon examining available data, it was discovered that many faculty members, including deans, principals, and medical superintendents of prominent institutes, were not marking their attendance through the biometric system. 

    Additionally, there were issues with the installation of CCTV cameras, as they were either offline or not connected at all. Currently, there are more than 390 medical colleges awaiting recognition, with 256 having submitted applications. 

    Health ministry sources revealed that 175 applications have been assessed so far, with 25 being approved. Out of the remaining applications, 38 have been disapproved, show cause notices have been issued to 102, and the applications of 10 other medical colleges are currently under evaluation. 

    Recently, the NMC also communicated with the departments of medical education in all states regarding the temporary transfer of faculty to meet the requirements during inspections.

    Resident doctors at Mumbai's J J Hospital are on strike; here's why

    Expect Made in Devanahalli iPhones from April 2024

    Rahul Gandhi in US: I am first person in India to be given highest punishment in defamation case

     

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 9:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Law Commission backs sedition law, says Section 124A has utility in combating anti-national elements

    Law Commission backs sedition law, says Section 124A has utility in combating anti-national elements

    Expect Made in Karnataka iPhones from April 2024

    Expect Made in Devanahalli iPhones from April 2024

    Rahul Gandhi in US: I am first person in India to be given highest punishment in defamation case; it's a gift

    Rahul Gandhi in US: I am first person in India to be given highest punishment in defamation case; it's a gift

    Resident doctors at Mumbai's J J Hospital are on strike; here's why

    Resident doctors at Mumbai's J J Hospital are on strike; here's why

    Mangalyaan 2 loading ISRO weighing options for another Mars mission, confirms senior space scientist snt

    Mangalyaan-2 loading? ISRO weighing options for another Mars mission, confirms senior space scientist

    Recent Stories

    Ahimsa Review: Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram's film gets mixed response RBA

    Ahimsa Review: Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram's film gets mixed response

    The Kerala Story: Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's 'Nazi Germany' remark; here's what RBA

    The Kerala Story: Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's 'Nazi Germany' remark

    Law Commission backs sedition law, says Section 124A has utility in combating anti-national elements

    Law Commission backs sedition law, says Section 124A has utility in combating anti-national elements

    Expect Made in Karnataka iPhones from April 2024

    Expect Made in Devanahalli iPhones from April 2024

    Rahul Gandhi in US: I am first person in India to be given highest punishment in defamation case; it's a gift

    Rahul Gandhi in US: I am first person in India to be given highest punishment in defamation case; it's a gift

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon