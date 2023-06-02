102 medical colleges in India have been given notices; here's why

Since the establishment of the NMC in 2020, the provision of biometric attendance and CCTV cameras has become a mandatory requirement for medical colleges. The NMC has consistently issued notices to all stakeholders, including college management, urging strict implementation of these provisions.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued show-cause notices to 102 medical colleges that have been found to be non-compliant with the mandatory requirement of marking attendance for all registered faculty members and staff, as outlined by the NMC regulations. The move comes shortly after the derecognition of 38 medical colleges.

In response to this, a senior health ministry official stated that the colleges have the opportunity to rectify this oversight themselves and adhere to the NMC regulations. Since the establishment of the NMC in 2020, the provision of biometric attendance and CCTV cameras has become a mandatory requirement for medical colleges to prevent any instances of fraudulent faculty.

The NMC has consistently issued notices to all stakeholders, including college management, urging strict implementation of these provisions. Upon examining available data, it was discovered that many faculty members, including deans, principals, and medical superintendents of prominent institutes, were not marking their attendance through the biometric system.

Additionally, there were issues with the installation of CCTV cameras, as they were either offline or not connected at all. Currently, there are more than 390 medical colleges awaiting recognition, with 256 having submitted applications.

Health ministry sources revealed that 175 applications have been assessed so far, with 25 being approved. Out of the remaining applications, 38 have been disapproved, show cause notices have been issued to 102, and the applications of 10 other medical colleges are currently under evaluation.

Recently, the NMC also communicated with the departments of medical education in all states regarding the temporary transfer of faculty to meet the requirements during inspections.

