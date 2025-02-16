Mumbai: Fire breaks out in high-rise in Vadgadi; Two killed, two Injured

A fire broke out early Sunday morning (Feb 16) in a high-rise building on Issaji Street, Vadgadi, Mumbai, near Ram Mandir, Masjid Bandar. The fire, confined to electric wiring and the meter box on the ground floor, was reported at 6:11 am.

Feb 16, 2025

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a high-rise building in a high-rise building in Mumbai's Vadgadi area on Sunday (Feb 16) early morning, leaving two people dead and two others injured. The incident occurred at Issaji Street, near Ram Mandir, Masjid Bandar. The fire was confined to electric wiring and installations in the common meter box and passage on the ground floor.

The incident was reported at 6:11 am by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, following which the fire brigade rushed to the spot. The fire was extinguished by 6:31 am.

Two deceased have been identified as Sajiya Alam Shaikh, 30, and Sabila Khatun Shaikh, 42. Both were declared brought dead at the JJ Hospital.
Another victim named Shahin Shaikh, 22, is admitted to the same hospital and his condition is stable.

One more person named, Karim Shaikh, 20, has been admitted to the GT Hospital due to suffocation and is currently stable.

