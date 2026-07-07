Heavy rain in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday disrupted flights. Airlines including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet issued advisories, warning passengers of potential delays and urging them to check flight statuses before heading to the airport.

Airlines Issue Travel Advisories IndiGo said adverse weather conditions over the national capital had impacted flight schedules and that its teams were closely monitoring the situation. "Bad weather over Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly," the airline said in a post on X. https://x.com/IndiGo6E/status/2074421773383438671The airline advised passengers to stay updated on their flight status through its website or mobile application and to factor in additional travel time to the airport due to slow-moving traffic caused by the rain. "We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Also, please allow extra time for your commute, as slow-moving traffic may affect road travel en route to the airport," IndiGo said.Assuring passengers of support, the airline added, "Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support. Thank you for your patience and understanding."Further, Air India also cautioned passengers that adverse weather could affect flights operating to and from Delhi. "Adverse weather conditions may impact flight operations to and from Delhi," the airline said in its advisory on X. https://x.com/airindia/status/2074417556954435798The airline urged passengers to verify the latest status of their flights before heading to the airport. "To ensure a smooth travel experience, we encourage our passengers to check the latest flight status before heading to the airport. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation," Air India said.SpiceJet warned that heavy rain in both Mumbai and Delhi could impact flight operations, including connecting services. "Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM) and Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," the airline said. https://x.com/flyspicejet/status/2074425014250828263 IMD Forecasts More Rain The advisories came as monsoon heavy rain affected normal movement in parts of Delhi and Mumbai, with airlines advising passengers to plan their journeys in advance and stay informed about any changes to their flight schedules.Delhi-NCR is likely to witness cloudy skies with spells of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next few days. The IMD has forecast temperatures to remain between 32 and 37 degrees Celsius during this period.IMD has issued a 'Yellow' warning for July 7, 8 and 9. On July 7, the forecast is for a generally cloudy sky with "a spell of very light to light rain at many places with moderate rain at isolated places" accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph towards the afternoon. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Heavy rainfall disrupted flight operations in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday, leading airlines to issue travel advisories warning passengers of possible delays and urging them to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport.IndiGo said adverse weather conditions over the national capital had impacted flight schedules and that its teams were closely monitoring the situation. "Bad weather over Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly," the airline said in a post on X. https://x.com/IndiGo6E/status/2074421773383438671The airline advised passengers to stay updated on their flight status through its website or mobile application and to factor in additional travel time to the airport due to slow-moving traffic caused by the rain. "We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Also, please allow extra time for your commute, as slow-moving traffic may affect road travel en route to the airport," IndiGo said.Assuring passengers of support, the airline added, "Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support. Thank you for your patience and understanding."Further, Air India also cautioned passengers that adverse weather could affect flights operating to and from Delhi. "Adverse weather conditions may impact flight operations to and from Delhi," the airline said in its advisory on X. https://x.com/airindia/status/2074417556954435798The airline urged passengers to verify the latest status of their flights before heading to the airport. "To ensure a smooth travel experience, we encourage our passengers to check the latest flight status before heading to the airport. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation," Air India said.SpiceJet warned that heavy rain in both Mumbai and Delhi could impact flight operations, including connecting services. "Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM) and Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," the airline said. https://x.com/flyspicejet/status/2074425014250828263The advisories came as monsoon heavy rain affected normal movement in parts of Delhi and Mumbai, with airlines advising passengers to plan their journeys in advance and stay informed about any changes to their flight schedules.Delhi-NCR is likely to witness cloudy skies with spells of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next few days. The IMD has forecast temperatures to remain between 32 and 37 degrees Celsius during this period.IMD has issued a 'Yellow' warning for July 7, 8 and 9. On July 7, the forecast is for a generally cloudy sky with "a spell of very light to light rain at many places with moderate rain at isolated places" accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph towards the afternoon. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source