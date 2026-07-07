Two people died in a landslide near the Wayanad tunnel construction site. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condoled the deaths and urged support. Rescue efforts are ongoing, and eight people have been rescued. Negligence by contractors has been alleged.

Congress MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Tuesday condoled the deaths of two persons in the landslide in her constituency, and urged the United Democratic Front (UDF) workers and functionaries to provide support to people affected.

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Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan confirmed the death of two persons in the incident. Directions have been given in the hospital in Wayanad for the treatment of labourers injured at the Wayanad tunnel construction site due to the landslide.

Rescue efforts underway, Priyanka Gandhi appeals for support

In an X post, Priyanka Gandhi said that the rescue efforts are underway and Chief Minister VD Satheesan is monitoring the relief measures. The Wayanad MP wrote, "All efforts are on to rescue those still trapped in the landslide. CM V D Satheesan is monitoring relief efforts himself; the police and NDRF have been at the site for some time; SDRF teams and civil defence volunteers have also reached. We are all coordinating with the District administration, ministers T Siddique and AP Anil Kumar, who are on their way from Thiruvanantapuram, local party functionaries and concerned agencies."

"My deepest condolences to those who have lost precious family members. We will be by your side through this terrible time and give you every support possible. Our prayers and hope for those who have still not been found, may they stay strong while rescue efforts attempt to reach them and may their loved ones who wait for them have courage at this painful moment. I appeal to UDF workers, functionaries and members of the public to provide all possible support while strictly following the administration's guidelines. At a time like this, we need to ensure that relief and rescue efforts are not hampered and we ensure all possible help without causing any distractions," the X post read.

'Man-made disaster': Negligence alleged

The landslide occured near the Wayanad tunnel construction site, leading to the collapse of the structure. CM Satheensan alleged that contractors had failed to comply with repeated directions from the authorities to remove excavated soil, even after warnings from the District Disaster Management Authority.

Reacting to the incident, Keralam Minister T Siddique alleged that the landslide at Kalladi in Wayanad was a "man-made" disaster caused by negligence, claiming that authorities had warned Konkan Railways about the risk in advance but no preventive action was taken.

8 people rescued

Eight people, Hira Kumar (32), Dileep (19), Suraj Yadav (25), Sanjay Thakur (35), Rajneesh (27), Tanmay Ghosh (28), Koopamal (Jaya) (37), and Kunju (39), were rescued from the landslide-affected area and have been shifted to Meppadi WIMS Hospital for treatment. (ANI)