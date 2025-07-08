Chartered accountant Raj Leela More died by suicide in Mumbai after being blackmailed with a private video. Two people extorted over Rs 3 crore from him and took a luxury car. Police have filed an FIR.

A 32-year-old chartered accountant named Raj Leela More died by suicide in Mumbai after being allegedly blackmailed with a private video. The incident took place in the Santacruz area, and he consumed poison to end his life.

Soon after the incident, Vakola Police registered a case and began investigation. The police found a three-page suicide note at the scene, in which the victim blamed two individuals, Rahul Parwani and Saba Qureshi, for pushing him to take this step, reports News18.

What the suicide note revealed

In the note, Raj More said he was under pressure for months. He accused the two individuals of blackmailing him with a private video and forcing him to steal money from his company's accounts. He also said they made him break into his personal savings.

The note also contained an emotional message to his mother, where he apologised for failing her and asked a family friend to take care of her. Raj wrote that he had insurance policies and wanted the money to go to his mother. His final message read:

"I, Raj More, committing suicide today. For my suicide Rahul Parwani is responsible. They have manipulated me and blackmailed me for months… Final goodbye, Raj More."

Police register FIR and begin probe

The Vakola Police Station has registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the suicide note and statements from the victim's family. The two accused, Rahul Parwani and Saba Qureshi, have been booked for extortion and abetment to suicide.

According to police, the accused had forced Raj to transfer over Rs 3 crore from his company’s account to their personal accounts. They also took a luxury car from him, News 18 reported. The blackmail had reportedly continued for the past 18 months.

'Victim was under stress'

Raj's family told police that he had been under mental stress for several months. He had not shared details openly, but they noticed a visible change in his behavior.

He had a high-paying job and large stock market investments, which the accused reportedly knew about. Police believe they used this knowledge to threaten and manipulate him.

Ongoing investigation

A police team is now gathering more evidence about the crime and verifying the financial transactions. The luxury car mentioned in the case is also being traced. Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage, call records, and digital evidence.

Further action will be taken based on the forensic analysis of the suicide note and technical data. The police have assured the family that they will pursue the case seriously and bring the accused to justice.