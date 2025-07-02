Police in Dombivli have booked a 21-year-old woman for allegedly abetting a young man's suicide. WhatsApp chats revealed she urged him to hang himself. An investigation is underway to verify all circumstances and details.

A 21-year-old man, Sahil Sahdev Thakur, was found dead at his residence in the Varchapada area of Sagav, Dombivli East in Maharashtra's Thane, on June 26.

He was alone at home that day as his parents had gone out of town for a religious trip. When they returned, they found Sahil hanging and immediately informed the police. At first, there were no clear reasons behind the suicide.

Family finds disturbing WhatsApp chats

After the funeral, Sahil's family checked his mobile phone. While going through it, they found WhatsApp chats with a woman saved in his contacts as "Babli". The messages shocked the family.

The chats were reportedly exchanged in the early hours before his death and included disturbing comments. The woman, also 21 years old and from Pade village, allegedly encouraged him to take his life.

Woman allegedly told him how to hang himself

According to police, between 2 am and 3.15 am on the night before Sahil’s death, the two had a heated argument over phone messages.

In one of the messages, the woman allegedly wrote, "There is no one at home, hang yourself. Don’t use a new saree, use an old one."

The messages were shown to the police on Monday by Sahil’s family, who were accompanied by a former office-bearer of a political party.

Police register case under abetment section

Senior Inspector Sandipan Shinde from Manpada Police Station confirmed that the digital content was reviewed seriously. Based on the messages and the formal complaint from Sahil's family, a case has been filed.

The woman has been booked for the crime under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Investigation ongoing

Police are now looking into the nature of the relationship between Sahil and the woman. Investigators are also verifying all digital evidence, including call records and WhatsApp chats, to better understand what led to the tragic death.

The police said more information will be shared once the investigation progresses.



(With agency inputs)