Mumbaikars can breathe a sigh of relief. The indefinite bus strike called by BEST employees from midnight has been temporarily stopped by the Mumbai Industrial Court.

Here’s some good news for Mumbaikars. The indefinite strike called by BEST employees has been put on hold for now. The Mumbai Industrial Court has stepped in to put a brake on the strike. Adding to this, the state government has also brought in the Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA), placing legal restrictions on the protest.

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Why the unions called for a strike

Twelve unions, all part of the BEST Joint Workers' Action Committee, had announced the strike after a meeting in Dadar. They planned to go on an indefinite strike starting from midnight. The unions said they were forced to take this step because the management was consistently ignoring their long-pending demands.

What the workers are demanding

The BEST budget should be merged with the main budget of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

All pending dues for retired employees must be paid in a single lump sum.

The recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission should be implemented.

The contract system in the transport and electricity departments must end, and these workers should be made permanent employees.

All vacant posts must be filled.

The number of buses owned by BEST should be increased to 6,000.

Eligible employees should be given promotions, and the unions are opposing privatisation and the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Court steps in, strike temporarily stopped

Right after the strike was announced, the BEST administration rushed to the Industrial Court. The court passed an interim order in favour of the BEST undertaking and directed the employee unions to stay away from the strike. This has resulted in a temporary stay on the protest.

Government brings in MESMA

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has implemented MESMA to ensure that essential services continue without any disruption. This move makes the proposed strike illegal. The government has also warned that strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to disrupt the public transport system.

Mumbai Police issues a warning

The Mumbai Police has appealed to the protestors not to damage any public property. They have made it clear that legal action will be taken against anyone who attempts to disrupt BEST bus services or other public facilities.

Some unions are not supporting the strike

It's important to note that not all employee unions have supported the strike call. The Shramik Utkarsh Sabha and the BEST Kamgar Sangh have clarified that they will not participate in the protest planned for June 19. These unions stated that discussions with the administration and the state government on various pending issues are still ongoing.