    Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project of national importance, says Bombay HC; dismisses plea of Godrej & Boyce

    The Maharashtra state government and the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited alleged that the company was delaying the entire project, which was important to the public. Since 2019, the company and the government have been locked in a judicial battle over acquiring company-owned land in Mumbai's Vikhroli for the bullet train project.

    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

    The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is of 'national importance and in the public interest,' the Bombay High Court ruled, rejecting a petition from Godrej & Boyce challenging acquisition proceedings for the project initiated by the Maharashtra government and the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) in Mumbai's Vikhroli area, on Thursday, February 9. 

    A division bench, comprising Justices R D Dhanuka and M M Sathaye, said that the project was unique and that collective interest would take precedence over private interest.

    About 21 kilometres of the entire 508.17 kilometres of rail tracks between Mumbai and Ahmedabad are designed to be underground. One of the underground tunnel's access locations is on Vikhroli's land (owned by Godrej).

    The state government and the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited alleged that the company was delaying the entire project, which was important to the public.

    The authorities had told the HC that the whole line for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project had been acquired, except land owned by Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited in the Vikhroli area.

    Since 2019, the company and the government have been locked in a judicial battle over acquiring company-owned land in Mumbai's Vikhroli for the bullet train project.

    The state government had previously informed the court that the Rs 264 crore compensation sum awarded to the corporation in October last year had already been deposited.

    Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co Ltd had filed a petition challenging a Maharashtra government ruling granting compensation for land acquisition for the bullet train project on September 15, 2022.

    It had called the state government's property purchase proceedings 'illegal' and said there were 'many and patent illegalities' in them.

    However, the high court bench said it had not found any illegality in the compensation or proceedings initiated by the authorities.

    "The project is of national importance and in the public interest. No illegality about the compensation has been discovered. It is the paramount collective interest that would prevail and not private interest," the court said.

    The company has yet to make out a case for the court to exercise its powers; hence, no interference is necessary, it noted.

    Senior counsel Navroz Seervai, representing the company, asked the HC to suspend its ruling for two weeks so that they may appeal to the Supreme Court. However, the bench refused to stay its order.

    Previously, the firm had asked the HC to order the state government to refrain from proceeding with the award and the beginning of possession procedures. It held the award made by the government was 'ex facie illegitimate and consequently a nullity.'

    It also denied charges made by the government and the NHSRCL that the firm was causing unnecessary delays in the project.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Around 20,000 mangrove trees to be cut for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project; Bombay HC gives go ahead

    Also Read: Delhi to Varanasi in 157 minutes, board high speed bullet train every 22 minutes from 2029

    Also Read: China inaugurates first bullet train in Tibet close to Arunachal Pradesh

