    Mulayam Singh Yadav health updates: Veteran SP leader shifted to critical care unit

    Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also reached out to Akhilesh Yadav to check his father's health. In a tweet in Hindi, Rajnath said, "I talked to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav over the phone on getting information about the ill health and enquired about his well-being. I pray to god that he gets well soon."

    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 2:33 PM IST

    Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to the critical care unit at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

    In a statement, the hospital said, "Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is currently admitted in the critical care unit of Medanta Hospital and is being treated by a specialised team of doctors."

    On Sunday night, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was shifted to the intensive care unit after his health condition deteriorated. The veteran SP leader has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since August 22.

    In a tweet, the Samajwadi Party had said that the health condition of the leader is stable. His son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav reached the Gurugram hospital where his ailing father was admitted.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about Mulayam Singh Yadav's health condition. He even assured all possible assistance in the treatment.

    Mulayam Singh Yadav has served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and also as the union defence minister. He has been elected to the UP legislative assembly ten times and seven times as Lok Sabha MP. He is currently the sitting MP from Mainpuri in Lok Sabha.

    The veteran leader's family members are reaching Gurugram to check on his health. His brother Shivpal Singh Yadav and son Akhilesh Yadav are at the hospital, party sources said, adding that SP workers had been advised not to rush to Gurugram.

    Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also reached out to Akhilesh Yadav to check his father's health. In a tweet in Hindi, Rajnath said, "I talked to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav over the phone on getting information about the ill health and enquired about his well-being. I pray to god that he gets well soon."

    In a tweet in Hindi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too prayed for the speedy recovery of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
