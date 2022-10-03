Mulayam Singh Yadav's health remains critical, team of oncologists supervising treatment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had reached out to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about his father's health. Sources said Prime Minister Modi assured Akhilesh of extending any possible help and assistance.

The health of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Sunday, remains critical.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had reached out to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about his father's health. Sources said Prime Minister Modi assured Akhilesh of extending any possible help and assistance.

According to Uttar Pradesh government sources, Chief Minister Yogi spoke to the doctors at the hospital and asked them to provide the best treatment to the Samajwadi Party patriarch.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak took to Twitter to say, "Received information about former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav's ill-health. I pray to lord Ram for his speedy recovery and long life."



Another Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, also prayed for Yadav's speedy recovery. 'Respected Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is admitted to the ICU. His condition is stable. It is a humble request to all of you that please do not come to the hospital. Information about Netaji's health will be given from time to time,' he said on Twitter.

Family members of the 82-year-old leader are reaching Gurugram to check on his health. His brother Shivpal Singh Yadav and son Akhilesh Yadav are at the hospital, party sources said, adding that SP workers had been advised not to rush to Gurugram.

According to hospital sources, oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria are supervising the treatment of the veteran leader. Yadav has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since August 22. He was hospitalised in July as well.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also reached out to Akhilesh Yadav to check his father's health. In a tweet in Hindi, Rajnath said, 'I talked to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav over the phone on getting information about the ill health and enquired about his well-being. I pray to god that he gets well soon."

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too prayed for the speedy recovery of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

