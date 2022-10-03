Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral photo: Rahul Gandhi delivers speech amid heavy rainfall during yatra, netizens react

    Braving heavy rain, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday delivered a speech in Karnataka's Mysuru braving and launched an attack on the state government. The video is now going viral on social media platforms. Take a look at how netizens are reacting to the post.

    Viral photo Rahul Gandhi delivers speech amid heavy rainfall during Bharat Jodo yatra netizens react gcw
    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier this month, with several other party leaders by his side. Though Gandhi had been rallying via the padyatra for several days, he shown great vigour at one of his addresses. Rahul Gandhi, who has been chastised for his oratory abilities on multiple occasions, proved his critics wrong as he proceeded to address the crowd in the pouring rain, with the people applauding him on and screaming chants in his support.

    During the speech, Gandhi put forward a strong political display, with clips and photos from his speech while braving the rains going viral on social media. Notably, the Congress leader said, “Neither the heat nor the rain will be able to stop this yatra.”

    Rahul Gandhi said in the midst of the incessant rains in Mysuru, “This yatra is like a river that will flow from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. This journey will not stop due to heat, storm, rain, or cold. In this river, you will not see any hatred or violence. The river will showcase love and brotherhood.”

    Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi is also expected to join the foot march on October 6. The march will cover 12 states in five months seeking to flag economic disparities, social polarisation and political centralisation.

    On social media, netizens from over the country couldn't stop admiring Gandhi and his speech in the rain, dubbing him a "toofan (storm)" and a political miracle. People who shared his videos dubbed it the "most dramatic political shot of the year."

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 12:11 PM IST
