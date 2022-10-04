Mulayam Singh Yadav health update: Veteran SP patriarch is still 'critical', says Gurugram's Medanta Hospital

Mulayam Singh Yadav has served as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister thrice and also as the union defence minister. He has been elected to the UP legislative assembly ten times and seven times as Lok Sabha MP. He is currently the sitting MP from Mainpuri in Lok Sabha.

Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday (October 4, 2022) said that former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav is "still critical" and is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. In the latest health bulletin, the hospital said that the Samajwadi Party patriarch is being treated by a "comprehensive team of specialists".

In a statement, the hospital said, "Sh Mulayam Singh Ji, is still critical and admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists."

The 82-year-old has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22. He was admitted to the hospital in July as well. His son Akhilesh Yadav, daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav and brother Shivpal Singh Yadav had visited the hospital on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also spoke to Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about his father's health. Sources said Modi assured Akhilesh Yadav that he would extend all possible help and assistance in the SP patriarch's treatment.

His brother Shivpal Singh Yadav and son Akhilesh Yadav are at the hospital, party sources said, adding that SP workers had been advised not to rush to Gurugram.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also reached out to Akhilesh Yadav to check his father's health. In a tweet in Hindi, Rajnath said, "I talked to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav over the phone on getting information about the ill health and enquired about his well-being. I pray to god that he gets well soon."