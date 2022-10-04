Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Air Force Day Parade: 83 IAF aircraft in this year's flypast

    During this Indian Air Force Day parade, 44 fighter aircraft, 20 helicopters, seven transport aircraft and two vintage aircraft would take part in the aerial display.

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 1:48 PM IST

    A total of 83 aircraft, including nine on standby, will participate in the Indian Air Force Day parade to be held at Chandigarh on October 8. The aerial display would take place over Sukhna Lake.

    Briefing media persons, the IAF informed that this Air Force Day parade, 44 fighter aircraft, 20 helicopters, seven transport aircraft and two vintage aircraft would take part in the aerial display.

    The fighter aircraft taking part in the aerial display includes six MiG-29s, four Mirage 2000Ks, three Rafales, three Sukhoi-30MKIs, three MiG-21 Bisons, and six Jaguars, all of which will be seen in arrowhead formations. Three more Sukhoi fighter jets will be seen in Vic formation, carrying on to a vertical split. Also seen over the Sukhna Lake will be the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.

    As for the helicopter display, two Advanced Light Helicopters, two Apache attack helicopters and an MI-35 (with call sign Eklavya) will be seen in arrowhead formation. Three more Advanced Light Helicopters (call sign Rudra) and three MI-17V5s will be seen in the Vic formation. Also taking part in the flypast would be three newly-inducted Light Combat Helicopters in Vic formation, an MI-17 IV, and a Chinook.

    The transport component will showcase the 'Big Boys' IL-76, C-130 and AN-32 aircraft. The vintage Dakota and T-6G Harvard will make a special appearance at the Air Force Day parade.

    The Air Force Day commemorates the raising of the force on October 8, 1932. To note, this would be the first time that the Air Force Day Parade and flypast are being held outside Delhi. The decision to hold the celebrations in Chandigarh was taken in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's belief that the rest of the country should get a sense and understanding of government functions. According to sources, the venue will change every year.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 1:48 PM IST
