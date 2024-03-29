'Mulayam Singh wanted to save Ansari, forced me to resign for imposing POTA': Former DSP's claim (WATCH)

Former DSP Shailendra Singh has come forward with startling revelations, shedding light on the extent to which the government purportedly shielded Mukhtar Ansari from legal consequences.

Mukhtar Ansari's death on Thursday evening marked the end of an era fraught with controversy and alleged political protection. The notorious gangster-turned-politician, who had been lodged in the district jail in Banda since 2021, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to reports from Banda Medical College.

Singh recalled an incident from two decades ago, back in 2004 when Ansari's influence was at its zenith. Ansari, notorious for his brazen displays of power, would roam around in open jeeps even in areas under curfew. It was during this time that Singh and his team made a significant discovery – the recovery of a light machine gun, a rare occurrence in criminal investigations. Singh also revealed that he had imposed the stringent Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) on Ansari, a move aimed at curbing his criminal activities.

However, what followed painted a troubling picture of political interference and manipulation. Singh alleged that the government, under the leadership of Mulayam Singh Yadav, was determined to shield Ansari from any legal repercussions. Officers who attempted to take action against Ansari were reportedly pressured and transferred. Singh himself was compelled to resign from his position as DSP within a mere 15 days.

"In 2004, Mukhtar Ansari's empire was at its peak. He would move around in open jeeps in areas where curfew was imposed. That time I recovered a Light Machine Gun & imposed POTA on him... But Mulayam wanted to save him at any cost. He pressurised officials, transferred many & even made me resign within 15 days," said Singh in an interview with ANI.

In his resignation, Singh boldly stated his reasons, publicly condemning the government's actions. He accused the administration of prioritizing the protection of mafia elements over upholding the rule of law. Singh emphasized that his actions were not driven by personal vendettas but rather a steadfast commitment to his duty as a law enforcement officer.

The revelations made by Singh have sparked fresh debates on the nexus between politics and crime in the state. Many are questioning the extent to which political leaders have shielded criminals like Ansari, undermining the justice system and public safety.

Following his death, the Samajwadi Party said in a post on X, "Sad demise of former MLA Shri Mukhtar Ansari. May his soul rest in peace. May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense loss. Humble tribute."

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former deputy Bihar chief minister Tejashwi Yadav also expressed grief at Ansari's death.

"Got the sad news of the demise of former UP MLA Mukhtar Ansari. We pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss. A few days ago he had complained that he had been poisoned in jail, yet it was not taken seriously. Prima facie this does not seem justifiable and humane. Constitutional institutions should take suo motu cognizance of such strange cases and incidents," Tejashwi Yadav said in a post in Hindi on X.

Former Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, who joined the Congress recently, termed Ansari's death an "institutional murder" and demanded a court-monitored probe into it. "Former MLA Mukhtar Ansari's institutional murder... It is like burying the law, Constitution, natural justice," Pappu Yadav said in a post in Hindi on X.

The Congress leader urged the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu cognizance of the matter. They emphasized the need for a court-monitored impartial investigation.

"He was making allegations for several days that he was being given slow poison. His MP brother also made this allegation. This is an indelible blot on the country's constitutional system," he added.

Ansari, a five-time MLA from the Mau Sadar seat, had been incarcerated in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005, facing over 60 pending criminal cases.

Having received sentences in eight cases since September 2022 from various courts in Uttar Pradesh, he was confined in Banda jail. Ansari's name featured on the list of 66 gangsters issued by Uttar Pradesh Police the previous year.

Hailing from Ghazipur, Ansari wielded considerable influence in the adjoining districts of Mau and Varanasi.

The Uttar Pradesh government had previously petitioned the Supreme Court to repatriate Ansari from Ropar jail in Punjab.

In January 2019, Ansari, then a BSP MLA, was incarcerated in Ropar jail on charges related to extortion, where he remained for over two years.

In March 2021, while adjudicating a plea from the Uttar Pradesh government, the Supreme Court instructed the Punjab government to transfer Ansari's custody to Uttar Pradesh, citing trivial grounds for denial under the pretext of medical issues.