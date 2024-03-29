Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Zero hour of law and order in UP...' Akhilesh Yadav after gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death

    Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, has called for a judicial inquiry by a Supreme Court judge into suspicious deaths of undertrials or prison inmates following the demise of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in Uttar Pradesh's Banda Medical College.

    Mukhtar Ansari dead: Zero hour of law and order in UP Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav after gangster-politician death
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

    The Samajwadi Party has sought a judicial investigation by a Supreme Court judge into cases where an undertrial or prison inmate dies under doubtful circumstances. The demand by SP President Akhilesh Yadav came hours after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died of a heart attack at Banda Medical College, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Mukhtar's family claims that he was poisoned in prison.

    Taking to Twitter, Akhilesh emphasized that it was of paramount importance for a government to safeguard lives under all circumstances and at every location. He expressed concerns that the death of any prisoner in specific situations, such as within police stations, during altercations in jails, or while undergoing medical treatment, would severely undermine public trust in the judicial system. 

    The SP president called for thorough investigations of such cases under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge to ensure transparency and justice.

    He criticized the (Yogi Adityanath) government for bypassing of proper judicial procedures, labelling such actions as illegal. He asserted that a government failing to protect lives forfeits its legitimacy to govern. He characterized Uttar Pradesh as experiencing a period of severe lawlessness and government disorder, stating that the current situation represents a 'zero hour' for law and order in UP.

    Also Read: Mukhtar Ansari's son claims gangster-turned-politician was subject to 'slow poisoning' in jail

    Meanwhile, a probe has been instituted to investigate the death of Mukhtar Ansari, the five-time MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Mau. 

    The gangster-turned-politician, who was incarcerated in Banda district jail, was rushed to Rani Durgavati Medical College as his health deteriorated, reportedly due to ending his Ramzan fast. Initially, doctors were summoned to treat him in the jail premises, but he was subsequently taken to the hospital after suspicions of a cardiac arrest arose.

    Arriving at the hospital in an unconscious state at 8.25 pm, he was attended by a panel of nine doctors, yet succumbed to a cardiac arrest. Following allegations of foul play from his family, a magisterial probe was initiated to investigate the death of Mukhtar Ansari.

    Prior to this incident, Ansari had informed a Barabanki court about being served food laced with poison while in prison. On March 26, he had been hospitalized for nearly 14 hours due to abdominal pain, later diagnosed with Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where surgery was recommended.

    Mukhtar Ansari had been incarcerated in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005, facing over 60 criminal cases. After spending two years in a Punjab prison, he was transferred back to Banda jail in April 2021. Having received convictions in eight cases since September 2022 across different courts in UP, he remained lodged in Banda jail. Notably, his name was included in the list of 66 gangsters released by Uttar Pradesh Police last year.

    In response to these developments, police surveillance has been heightened not only in Banda but also in other areas like Lucknow, Kanpur, Mau, and Ghazipur. Additionally, orders have been issued to increase patrolling in sensitive regions by police forces.

    Also Read: From first case at 17 to first conviction at 61: Look at Mukhtar Ansari's reign of terror

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
