A woman from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur allegedly beaten, strangled, and set ablaze by her husband survived an entire night hiding inside a haystack before walking nearly 4 kilometres to a police station. She reportedly pleaded with officers not to register an FIR against her husband, fearing for the future of her children.

The survivor, Rashmi Rajput, told police that her husband, Raju Rajput, assaulted her throughout the day and tried to hang her with a noose. She somehow managed to escape, she said in her statement.

According to her account, between 4 pm and 5 pm, her husband allegedly poured petrol on her and set her ablaze. As flames engulfed her, she ran to save herself while he chased her. In a desperate fight for survival, she threw herself into a haystack and remained hidden there through the night, her body scorched and pain unbearable.

Partially burnt and in excruciating pain, she gathered the strength to walk nearly 4 kilometres to the Civil Lines police station, where she narrated her ordeal. Shocked officers immediately rushed her to the district hospital.

Doctors confirmed she has suffered serious burn injuries but is currently stable.

The woman reportedly requested police not to register a case against her husband, saying she was worried about the future of her children if he was jailed.

Police said her statement is being recorded and the matter is under examination. Police said legal provisions will be followed in accordance with the law, regardless of the request.

Meanwhile, the accused husband is absconding, and an investigation is underway.