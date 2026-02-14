A woman's decomposed body was recovered from a trunk dumped inside a water tank on a vacant plot in Six Ghara, Kamal Nagar, Madhya Pradesh.

A woman's decomposed body was recovered from a trunk dumped inside a water tank on a vacant plot in Six Ghara, Kamal Nagar, Madhya Pradesh. Her live-in partner, along with his mother, brother, and sister, has been arrested in connection with the crime. According to police, the woman was allegedly murdered on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. After the killing, the accused reportedly kept the body inside his residence for an entire day and in an attempt to erase all traces, the body was stuffed into a trunk and carried nearly 200 metres before being thrown into a water tank in the locality.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Officials revealed that the accused allegedly slipped while trying to dispose of the trunk and then sought help from his family members. They allegedly assisted him in dumping the body.

The incident came to light on Thursday afternoon when a local resident detected a strong foul smell emanating from the tank and alerted authorities. A police team, along with forensic experts, rushed to the spot. The tank — nearly 10 feet deep and partially filled with water — had to be drained with the help of locals before the trunk could be retrieved. Authorities also found a dead animal inside the tank.

Station House Officer Manoj Patwa said the body appeared to be three to four days old and in an advanced stage of decomposition at the time of recovery. Stones are suspected to have been placed inside the trunk.

A case of murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway.