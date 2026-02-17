A 51-year-old Kargil war veteran allegedly shot dead his wife and teenage son inside their Kanpur home before ending his own life by jumping in front of a freight train.

A 51-year-old Kargil war veteran allegedly shot dead his wife and teenage son inside their Kanpur home, Uttar Pradesh before ending his own life by jumping in front of a freight train. The incident surfaced early Monday morning after police received information that a man had been run over by a train near the Kathogar–Imlipur railway underpass in Tulsiyapur village. Officers identified the body through an Aadhaar card found in his pocket and a motorcycle parked near the tracks. The deceased was identified as retired soldier Chetram Paswan (51).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

When police reached his residence to inform the family, the doors of the house were open, and they found bodies of his wife Sunita Verma (40) and their 16-year-old son Deep. A double-barrel licensed gun was found lying near them.

Investigators revealed that Sunita was shot in the head, while Deep sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. It is believed that Sunita was attacked first, and when Deep rushed into the room in an attempt to save his mother, he too was shot. The forensic team collected crucial evidence from the scene and seized the firearm and a mobile phone for examination.

Neighbours claimed the couple had argued on Sunday night. However, Chetram’s brother Babu Ram strongly disputed the suicide angle and alleged it to be a case of murder. He said that a rope was tied around Deep's waist. He said that there was no reason for him to end his life as he had also repaid his debt which he took for his house and daughter's marriage.

Chetram, a native of Serua Bakhariya village in Ghatampur, had married Sunita of Palhenpur village in Sadh police station area 25 years ago. After retiring from the Army, he worked as a security guard at a bank in Bada Chauraha.

Their daughter was married six months ago, and they had moved into a newly constructed house in Tulsiyapur just four months back. Deep was studying in Class IX.

Sources revealed that Chetram had taken a loan of Rs 12 lakh for the house and his daughter’s wedding. Two months ago, he had sought his share of ancestral land from his father, Ayodhya Prasad. A month ago, his father reportedly sold a field and handed over Rs 12 lakh, clearing the debt.

Police are probing all angles.