A lion caused panic in Ratang village near Gujarat's Gir after it chased a young girl while feeding on cattle. A viral video shows villagers gathering dangerously close to animal, with some recording videos and using phone flashlights. Irritated by the crowd, the lion suddenly ran towards the child. Villagers shouted loudly and lion turned back.

A frightening video from Gujarat's Gir region has left many people shocked. The incident took place in Ratang village near Visavadar, close to the Junagadh and Gir Somnath border. The viral video shows a lion entering the village, killing a domestic animal and calmly eating its prey in the middle of a street. Soon, a large crowd gathered nearby to watch the wild animal.

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What happened next created panic across the entire village.

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Crowd gathered dangerously close

Lions are often spotted in villages near the Gir forest. However, this incident became especially dangerous because villagers moved too close to the animal.

Many people were busy recording videos and taking selfies. Some even used their mobile phone flashlights in the dark, which appeared to disturb the lion.

Wildlife experts often warn that such behaviour can be extremely risky, especially around predators feeding on their prey.

Lion suddenly charges at child

As the crowd continued to gather, the lion became visibly irritated. In a terrifying moment captured on camera, the lion suddenly left its prey and ran towards a young girl standing nearby.

The child immediately started running as people screamed in fear. Villagers quickly shouted and made loud noises to distract the lion.

Thankfully, the lion turned back before reaching the girl.

Narrow escape caught on camera

The few seconds of the chase were enough to leave everyone stunned. The girl escaped unharmed, but the incident has raised serious concerns about public safety in villages near lion habitats.

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The viral video clearly shows how quickly a peaceful situation can turn dangerous when wild animals feel threatened.

Lion sightings common in Gir villages

Villages located near Gir Somnath and Junagadh frequently report lion sightings. The Asiatic lions of Gir often move into nearby human settlements in search of food or territory.

While local people are used to seeing lions, wildlife officials repeatedly advise residents to maintain a safe distance. This latest incident is a strong reminder that wild animals should never be approached, especially while feeding.