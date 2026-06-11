IIT Roorkee has dismissed claims on social media about JEE (Advanced) 2026 mark discrepancies as 'factually incorrect.' The institute stated that circulated data is fabricated and variations in paper marks are not unusual or anomalous.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, the organising institute for JEE (Advanced) 2026, dismissed claims circulating on social media regarding alleged discrepancies in candidate marks and rankings, stating that the information being shared is "factually incorrect" and does not correspond to any official records. In a post on X, IIT Roorkee said, "It has come to the notice through some candidates and their parents that inaccurate and fabricated data purportedly showing candidate ranks, total marks, and inter-paper mark differentials for JEE (Advanced) 2026 are being widely circulated on the internet and across social media platforms. In this regard, it is stated unambiguously that the information in circulation is factually incorrect. None of the data appearing in the circulated lists corresponds to any officially released record." https://x.com/iitroorkee/status/2064758602045567026?s=46

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Institute addresses mark difference claims

Addressing claims regarding large differences in marks obtained in "paper 1 and paper 2" by only two candidates, the institute said such variations were neither unusual nor unprecedented. "The substantial difference in marks obtained in paper 1 and paper 2 is observed only for 2 candidates out of the top 10000 candidates. It is not very surprising as the variation in marks between the two papers is an observed and well documented phenomenon that has been tracked and analysed by the conducting authority every year. There is nothing exceptional or anomalous about the 2026 results," IIT Roorkee said in the post.

The IIT Roorkee further stated that all examination records and related data had undergone thorough scrutiny. "Comprehensive verification of all examination records and related data has been carried out. No evidence whatsoever of cheating, malpractice, unauthorised assistance, data manipulation, or any compromise of the examination process has been found at any stage of JEE (Advanced) 2026," the institute added.

The clarification comes amid social media discussions and allegations surrounding the JEE (Advanced) 2026 results, particularly claims relating to rank lists, mark distributions and inter-paper score differences.

Refutation of data breach claims

Earlier, IIT Roorkee refuted claims of a data breach and privacy violation affecting lakhs of JEE (Advanced) aspirants, calling them "misleading and factually incorrect." In a post on X, the institution wrote, "Claims of a data breach and privacy violation affecting lakhs of JEE (Advanced) aspirants are misleading and factually incorrect. The information circulating on social media is misleading and does not accurately reflect what happened. There is an attempt at spreading misinformation, which is far from the truth."