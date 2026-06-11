Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio and Manipur CM Khemchand Yumnam condemned the brutal killing of six Naga men in Manipur. Their mortal remains were recovered after they were abducted in May. The case is now being investigated by the NIA.

Nagaland CM Condemns 'Heinous Act'

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed grief over the recovery of the mortal remains of six Naga men in Manipur while condemning the killings. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families. In a post on X, Rio said, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of the six Naga men whose mortal remains were recovered today. I strongly condemn this heinous act and extend my heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones. No family should have to endure such pain and anguish."

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https://x.com/Neiphiu_Rio/status/2064742291416457451 "This heartbreaking tragedy is a painful reminder of the hurt and suffering that violence leaves behind. May the departed souls rest in peace, and may their families and loved ones find the strength to bear this profound loss," CM added.

Manipur CM Assures Justice, NIA to Investigate

Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam also condemned the killings and assured that those responsible would be brought to justice. In a post on X, Yumnam said, "Deeply anguished by the brutal murder of six innocent Naga villagers abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village, Kangpokpi district. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."

https://x.com/YKhemchandSingh/status/2064786895738167389 He further said, "The Government of Manipur strongly condemns this heinous act and is committed to ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice. The case is being investigated by the NIA."

The Manipur Chief Minister also expressed condolences over the killing of a farmer in Tamenglong district. "I also condemn the killing of a farmer from Lansan Kuki village in Tamenglong district and extend my deepest sympathies to the bereaved family," he said.

"Violence has no place in our society. We remain steadfast in our commitment to peace, security, and the rule of law in Manipur," Yumnam added.

Mortal Remains Recovered After Extensive Search

The statement came after the mortal remains of six persons, believed to be among those taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei village on May 13, were recovered following extensive search operations, according to Manipur Police.

In a statement, Manipur Police said, "After nearly 24 hours of sustained search operations involving around 450 personnel of the Manipur Police, CRPF, and Assam Rifles, assisted by sniffer dogs and forensic expert teams, the mortal remains of six persons were recovered this afternoon. The deceased are believed to be among those taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei on May 12, 2026."

The police further said that necessary legal formalities were being carried out and that an investigation into the case was underway.

Grief and Outrage in Imphal

Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered at the mortuary of the Jawaharlal Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal East to receive the bodies of the six Naga individuals, who were allegedly abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village on May 13.

Security personnel were heavily deployed in and around the JNIMS premises to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

The recovery of the bodies has triggered grief and outrage among locals, with authorities continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the abduction and deaths of the six Naga men. (ANI)