Students and youth across Madhya Pradesh protested over multiple exam paper leaks. Demonstrations in Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur saw crowds demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and accountability from the central government.

A huge crowd of students and youth staged a protest across Madhya Pradesh on Friday over paper leak issues, the police action on protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Protest in Bhopal

A group of students and people gathered at the Board office square in the state capital Bhopal on Friday evening to express their solidarity with protesters across the nation and sought that the government should take accountability of the paper leaks. The protesters raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Pradhan. They were also seen holding various placards with creative slogans on the occasion. "We have gathered here and demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Only the NEET paper leak is not a lone issue, several exam papers leaks and irregularities have come up in the last two years, including SSC and CBSE," a protester told ANI.

'Batman' Joins Protest in Indore

Similarly, scores of students and people continued their protest in the Bhanwar kuan area of Indore district against the NEET exam paper leak with similar demand of the Union Minister Pradhan's resignation. One protester was seen wearing a fictional superhero's Batman costume, saying he wore it because Batman represents the fight for justice.

"The reason for the protest is that NEET students died by suicide and we want the Education Minister. Until he resigns, we will not end our protest. Protesting students were lathi-charged, faced water cannons, and police even opened fire on students...If you shut down Jantar Mantar, we will protest here. We will stage protests in every corner of the country until the Education Minister resigns. Posing as Batman is that it symbolizes the fight for justice. My name is Hope, and hope means optimism. As long as the youth have hope, we will continue to stand on ground. Things need to change. The Education Minister should resign," the protestor said.

Demonstrations in Jabalpur

Furthermore, the group students were also seen protesting in Jabalpur district with similar kinds of creative placards and demanding accountability of the government over paper leak issues. (ANI)