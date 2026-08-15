The Indian Youth Congress passed its 'Nirmaan aur Pratirodh' political resolution to strengthen the organisation and oppose injustice and unemployment. The IYC also adopted 'PANJA' as its political framework to raise issues of young people nationwide.

IYC Adopts 'Nirmaan aur Pratirodh' Resolution

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has passed its political resolution, 'Nirmaan aur Pratirodh' (Construction and Resistance), at its three-day National Executive meeting held in New Delhi from August 11 to 13. According to a press release, the resolution focuses on strengthening the organisation from the grassroots level and raising issues concerning the youth, including unemployment, education, injustice and students' rights.

The IYC said 'Nirmaan' means strengthening the organisation across states, districts, assembly constituencies, blocks and communities while working for the aspirations of 'Young India'. 'Pratirodh' calls for opposing injustice, unemployment, attacks on students and attempts to suppress the voice of the youth.

The meeting was held at Maharashtra Sadan and was attended by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar and AICC in-charge for Bihar Krishna Allavaru, besides several AICC secretaries and department chairpersons, the press release stated.

Calls for Accountability and Reform

The IYC condemned the alleged police action against students on July 20 and demanded the removal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It also announced a nationwide democratic movement seeking accountability over the incident.

The Youth Congress also called for reforms in the education and examination system, saying it should be fair, accessible, transparent and accountable. Under its 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign, the organisation said it would continue to raise issues of quality education, equal opportunities and employment for students and youth.

New 'PANJA' Framework to Defend Constitution

The resolution also called for defending the Constitution and democratic institutions. The IYC said it would strengthen Rahul Gandhi's efforts to protect constitutional values and safeguard citizens' rights.

The National Executive also adopted 'PANJA' as its political framework for the youth. PANJA stands for Padhai (Education), Avsar (Opportunity), Nyay (Justice), Jawabdehi (Accountability) and Azaadi (Freedom). The IYC said PANJA would be developed into a movement and that it would take up the issues of young people across the country. (ANI)